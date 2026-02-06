12 Editor-Tested Products To Protect Your Hair, Skin & Lips This Winter

If you’re anywhere east of the Mississippi, we don’t need to tell you just how frigid it is outside. We are deep in the repetitive song and dance of bundling up and wearing the same three snow shoes and coats, and not only are our sartorial choices taking a beating, our skin (and hair) is too. If summer is for sheer tints and swipes of non-comedogenic moisturizers, winter is for slugging, layering, and ensuring no scales or flakes can be seen in between our sunglasses and hats. The lack of humidity and unforgiving gusts of wind can be enemies to our preciously guarded skin barriers, but luckily, we have a small fridge’s worth of products in our arsenal for times like these.

In the interest of keeping things warm, glowing, and icicle-free (yes, that’s our reality right now) we’ve rounded up 12 products below that have gone through the trials and tribulations of negative-degree wind chills and long walks to and from the train in the midst of snowy mornings. Keep reading to get some inspiration for your beauty cabinet while swiping on yet another scarf (or booking a flight to Miami — we can’t blame you).

Barrier Butter rhode $36 see on sephora “This is the final boss of thick facial creams. I had my qualms after reading reviews about potential irritation for sensitive skin, but this took away my redness and sealed my morning skincare for a good 12 hours.” — Kevin LeBlanc, style editor

Hand Pomade Le Labo $37 see on le labo “Working in the beauty-adjacent space means getting sent lots of gifts of candles and, yes, hand cream. I’ve tried them all, and this one strikes the balance between being too thick and too thin; get the Hinoki scent for delicious reminders of your moisturized phalanges throughout the day.” — LeBlanc

Top Fill Humidifier Levoit $39.99 See on Levoit “Dozens of beauty start-ups on Instagram will try to shill their three-digit price-tag humidifiers to you; don’t succumb to marketing. A startlingly simple version that’s only $40 not only keeps my skin plump all night, but I’m convinced it’s the reason I haven’t gotten terribly sick this year. (We’re taking throat hydration into consideration on this list, too.)” — LeBlanc

Heavy Legs Relieving Concentrate Bellefontaine $270 see on bergdorf goodman “The number one enemy of winter is dry skin, but I don’t have to worry about that with this lotion. It’s nourishing, it’s refreshing, and the mix of menthol, ruscus, and caffeine provides a tingling sensation that can only be described as “minty.” Just don’t use it before going outside unless you want your legs to sting.” — Giandurco

Honey Glaze Collagen Therapy Lip Mask Gisou $26 see on sephora “The collateral damage of winter dryness cannot be overstated, especially when it comes to chapped lips. This sweetly scented mask and its adorable spoon-shaped applicator have saved me time and time again this season, thanks to its a glazed shine and hydrating properties.” — Jillian Giandurco, editorial associate

Advanced Repair Lotion Eucerin $14.99 see on target “This is the standard-bearer of body lotions for a reason: non-greasy, non-pilling, unscented, and actually withstands the driest of radiator heat. There are several variations depending on how flaky you’re feeling, but I find the middle-of-the-road option to do the job handily.” — LeBlanc

Airstrait™ Dryer & Straightener Dyson $399.99 see on dyson “My hot shower intake has gone up about 200 percent in the past month, and this underrated (in my opinion) Dyson treasure takes me from wet hair to straight and ready to go out the door in less than 15 minutes — a true essential when trying to avoid hair icicles (unfortunately a real thing).” — Lauren McCarthy, editor-in-chief

Glimmer Lip Treat Balm + Mask Revlon $11.99 see on revlon “When I lost my purse, this was one of the items I mourned the most — though only briefly, before I picked up a new one. This lip balm gives instant moisture and leaves a juicy, glossy finish without the unbearable stickiness of a lot of similar products (no hair clinging to your lips!). Bonus points for the delectable scents and the fact that it doubles as a lip mask for overnight hydration.” — Katherine Diermissen, social media editor

Moisture Surge™ Overnight Facial Mask Clinique $46 see on clinique “Forget what you know about face slugging. With this perfectly thin treatment, you can lock in your hard-won nighttime skincare and wake up without scales on your face, no globs of Vaseline required.” — LeBlanc

The Geranium Rose Body Oil Augustinus Bader $115 see on augustinus bader “For the ultimate luxury, dab a bit of this on after your body lotion of choice. The scent is slightly feminine but not overwhelming, and this does not leave my sheets (or me) greasy overnight.” — LeBlanc

Omega Rich Moisturizer Sofie Pavitt Face $64 see on sephora “The rate at which I've devoured a container of this ultra-rich moisturizer is almost alarming, but nothing else helps combat dry, flaky February skin quite like it.” — McCarthy