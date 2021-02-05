Pull Up For Change Launches Make It Black Initiative With Maybelline, Colourpop And More

After creating the #PullUpOrShutUpChallenge, an initiative that examined racial disparities in companies' hiring practices, Sharon Chuter has returned, unveiling a campaign that will support Black founders. On Friday, February 5, Chuter announced Make It BLACK, an extension of her Pull Up For Change project, created to shift perceptions around what it means to be Black.

Make It BLACK is an initiative with multiple moving parts. As part of its foundation, the organization is calling for a change to the dictionary definitions of the word Black. “Language plays a critical role in how we perceive the world,” Chuter said in a release. “The function of language goes beyond expressing ideas and concepts, it shapes thought and defines our collective consciousness. Language should be neutral, unbiased and reflective of our current realities. It is in this regard that the dictionary has work to do.”

In spearheading its campaign, Make IT BLACK has collaborated with multiple beauty brands, including ColourPop, NYX, Flower Beauty, and more, creating limited-edition products. Many of the special products are packaged in sleek all-black packaging. Items will be available online at Ulta, and select participating Make It BLACK brands.

All gross profits raised from sales of the special products will go towards the newly established, not-for-profit, PULL UP FOR CHANGE Impact fund. Capital funds from the organization will be given to Black-owned businesses, and grants, benefitting Black founders, will also be created.

Make It BLACK comes following the summer 2020 debut of Chuter's social media challenge, and the resulting Pull Up For Change organization. The UOMA Beauty founder had previously called upon companies across multiple industries to share how many Black people were actively given positions of higher power within a company.

Some of the products featured in the Make It BLACK launch are posted, below.