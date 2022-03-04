Kelly Reed
TikTok Is Obsessed With Purple Blush – Here Are The Best Ones

Find the right formula to hop on the trend train.

While most TikTok beauty trends are here for a good time, not for a long time (lube as makeup primer, we’re looking at you), purple blush, which has gone viral on the app, might actually be here for the long haul. Blush has been getting a lot of love as of late, but unlike typical pink, peach, or even red shades, purple blush goes through a tricky transformation between the pan and the skin that makes for a perfect TikTok moment. So, don’t let the intimidating color fool you, although it doesn’t look like the flush you get from going on a run, on most skin tones purple blush reads as a rich pink, giving you an other-worldly glow. The effect is less like an incidentally blushing cheek, and more intentionally chic. Purples are also especially complimentary on darker skin tones whereas lighter pinks often disappear. With the right formula for you and TikTok tutorial to go with it, anyone can use purple blush for the perfect space-kissed glow.

The #PurpleBlush tag currently has 22.1 million views on TikTok, giving us enough reason to believe the trend isn’t going anywhere this spring. If you’re still not convinced to give the latest beauty hack a go, look no further than to TikToker and beauty enthusiast Miss Darcei, who tried the coveted Fenty Cheeks Out Freestyle Blush in the color, Drama Cla$$.

From Fenty’s original trendsetting purple blush to an irresistible four dollar buy, there’s a purple blush that suits everyone. Read on, to find the one to help you best embrace the trend.

Viral Pick

Freestyle Cream Blush in Drama Cla$$
Fenty Beauty

It’s a byproduct of Rihanna, so you know it has to be good. Buildable yet weightless, there’s a reason why this purple blush has been all the hype on TikTok.

The Cult Classic

Blush in Sin
NARS Cosmetics

Nars is known for their iconic blush formula and colors. This softer mauve is easy to blend and is a good entryway shade to try out the look.

Best Liquid Blush

Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Faith
Rare Beauty Selena Gomez

Rare Beauty’s liquid blushes have also had their own viral moment on TikTok. The liquid formula delivers a bolder look and melts into the skin.

Most Affordable

Monochromatic Multi Stick in Luminous Berry
e.l.f.

This blush stick will give you statement cheeks without the designer price tag.

Most Skin-Like Finish

NUDESTIX Nudies Matte Blush & Bronze
NUDESTIX

With a creamy balm texture and a built-in blending brush, this one is super easy for getting a believably pinched glow.

The Deepest One

Sweet Cheeks Creamy Powder Blush Matte in Boom & Bloom
NYX

The eggplant color and highly pigmented formula is looks great on darker skin tones and works for as a blush and contour hybrid.

The Multipurpose One

Vision Flush Blush, Eyeshadow and Lip Color in Grape
Danessa Myricks Beauty

The doe foot applicator makes it easy to spice up your eyes and lips, too for a monochromatic look.