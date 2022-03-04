While most TikTok beauty trends are here for a good time, not for a long time (lube as makeup primer, we’re looking at you), purple blush, which has gone viral on the app, might actually be here for the long haul. Blush has been getting a lot of love as of late, but unlike typical pink, peach, or even red shades, purple blush goes through a tricky transformation between the pan and the skin that makes for a perfect TikTok moment. So, don’t let the intimidating color fool you, although it doesn’t look like the flush you get from going on a run, on most skin tones purple blush reads as a rich pink, giving you an other-worldly glow. The effect is less like an incidentally blushing cheek, and more intentionally chic. Purples are also especially complimentary on darker skin tones whereas lighter pinks often disappear. With the right formula for you and TikTok tutorial to go with it, anyone can use purple blush for the perfect space-kissed glow.

The #PurpleBlush tag currently has 22.1 million views on TikTok, giving us enough reason to believe the trend isn’t going anywhere this spring. If you’re still not convinced to give the latest beauty hack a go, look no further than to TikToker and beauty enthusiast Miss Darcei, who tried the coveted Fenty Cheeks Out Freestyle Blush in the color, Drama Cla$$.

From Fenty’s original trendsetting purple blush to an irresistible four dollar buy, there’s a purple blush that suits everyone. Read on, to find the one to help you best embrace the trend.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Viral Pick

The Cult Classic

Best Liquid Blush

Most Affordable

Most Skin-Like Finish

The Deepest One

The Multipurpose One