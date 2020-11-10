Beauty YouTuber Raw Beauty Kristi announced the details of her newest makeup collaboration. Following the release of her popular Pür eyeshadow palette, Kristi revealed that she's teaming up with ColourPop, and the partnership features some ethereal inspiration.

The Raw Beauty Kristi x ColourPop collection will launch online on Thursday, November 12. Touted as the brand's most requested collaboration, the newest ColourPop line features numerous nods to Kristi's home state of Washington.

For the launch, Kristi created a brand new pressed powder palette ($20), which features earthy shades and pops of color, four new shades of Super Shock Shadows ($7), three Creme Gel Liners ($7), and two new Lux Glosses ($9). Products can be purchased individually, as a complete collection ($77), or in bundles.

Announcing the news via her Instagram and YouTube channel, Kristi shared her amazement, writing, "YOU GUYS!!! It’s FINALLY HAPPENING!Can you even believe it...This is a DREAM COME TRUE!! WE DID IT!!"

As her YouTube announce reveals, Kristi has previously mentioned her desire to collaborate with ColourPop in numerous videos. She credited fans with helping to make the dream come true, writing, "You made this a reality for me, by constantly requesting this from both me & ColourPop, by being unbelievably supportive, and by rooting for me constantly. I would NOT be here without you and I am ETERNALLY grateful for you all for making this my life."

Those eager to pick up the product might want to go ahead and bookmark the ColourPop landing page now. The YouTuber's previous palette launch with Pür sold out quickly, even with multiple restocks. And ColourPop has dealt with its fair share of sell outs in 2020, too, collaborating with pop culture icons that have included Baby Yoda, Sailor Moon, and Hocus Pocus.

Get a closer look at the collection, below.