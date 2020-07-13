The initial glimpses of Wonder Woman 1984 have proved bright and colorful, with Gal Gadot taking on her heroic duties against the backdrop of the '80s. Although the coronavirus has put a damper on the film's planned summer release date, your beauty routines can take a cue from all things superhero with the launch of a Revlon and Wonder Woman 1984 collection.

Ahead of the film's October release date, Revlon has released the entire collection of affordable products, and items included were made for nearly every step of your makeup routine. Along with Super Lustrous Nail Enamel ($5.99) in five shades including a Wonder Woman-approved red, the collection features an orange-red compact mirror ($6.99) emblazoned with the film's logo, liquid eyeliner ($8.49) that will withstand any evildoer and water, and ColorStay Glaze Sticks Eye Shadow ($7.99) in two metallic coloring choices.

Of course, no Wonder Woman collection is truly complete without a signature red lipstick, and the Revlon collaboration features multiple choices, including a Revlon x Wonder Woman 1984 Warrior Glitter Lip Color ($10.99) that adds glitter to its finish upon applying, Revlon x Wonder Woman 1984 Super Lustrous Lipstick ($8.49) in four shades that comes with a vitamin E-infused moisturizing finish, and two hues of Revlon x Wonder Woman 1984 Kiss Melting Shine Lipstick ($9.99).

At the heart of the collection is a face and eye palette ($14.99) that comes with 10 multipurpose shades ranging from a neon pink to a shimmer metallic blue. Two additional neutral shades, including a gold and a light tan are packed with glitter, making for a hue that could easily be used as a highlighter or eye shadow. Products will be available at select online retailers and in stores.

Get a peek at some of the featured products, below, and if you're in need of even more Wonder Woman-inspired beauty products, Ulta also released a collection inspired by the film that features a gold peel-off face mask and a scented soy candle.

photo by Raymond Meier, Courtesy of Revlon

photo by Raymond Meier, Courtesy of Revlon