In what's truly a dream collaboration, Rosalía and Billie Eilish debuted a haunting new joint single, made specifically for an upcoming Euphoria episode. If you were overcome by the video's sheer star power, you might have missed the singers' matching, custom-made glass manicures.

Eilish and Rosalía are quite familiar with the art of an incredible manicure, but their "Lo Vas A Olvidar" nails were on another level. Created by nail artist Sojin Oh, the literal art was created using custom glass pieces.

Sharing a bit more behind the mani process, Oh gave Instagram followers a closer look at the lengthy 3D look. The manis was created using flame glass made by Grace Wardlaw, and Oh also used a clear gel. In a post to her Instagram Story, Oh confirmed that she took inspiration from nails she had previously created in May 2020. An additional photo also seemed to hint at flowers adorned in freezing rain as a possible design inspiration.

Although both singers sported crystal clear glass artwork, the placement of their nail adornment was a bit different. Rosalía's manicure featured the inclusion of an oversized glass flower, while Eilish's floral-inspired glasswork was more compact in nature, featuring what looked to be lengthy petals.

This wasn't the first time Oh created something spectacular for Rosalía. The pair have worked together frequently in the past, and Oh has also created memorable manis for Lil Nas X, Hunter Schafer, and more.

See the manicures for yourself, below.