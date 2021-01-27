Rosalía took a temporary break from her usual manicure routine, and debuted a set of artsy short nails. Often spotted with intricate, lengthy nails, the performer turned to noted celebrity nail artist Mei Kawajiri (@nailsbymei) for this manicure makeover.

Sharing the story behind the style, Kawajiri wrote that the two decided to follow their moods for Tuesday's work. "Her Short Nails are painting," the nail artist wrote on Instagram, accompanying her caption with the art that inspired Rosalía's look.

In the Instagram images, you can see that Rosalía's natural nails are shorter in length, particularly when compared to her recent glass manicure. Despite the trimmed style, each nail was packed full of color. Soft pastel shades of pink and orange faded into one another, while other nails came with hues of dark blue and hints of red.

Kawajiri and Rosalía have collaborated on past memorable manicures, including one sparkly look, and a performance look, which featured plenty of rhinestones and jewels. Kawajiri has also collaborated with numerous other celebrities, including Dua Lipa and Hunter Schafer.

If Rosalía's latest look has you feeling inspired to change up your mani, there is some good news for DIY nail artists. Kawajiri recently created multiple gel nail stickers for ManiMe, including designs previously spotted on Dua Lipa.

See Rosalía's new nails, below.