The 6 Biggest Makeup Trends Of Spring 2024

After months of being happiest cozying up at home, all of a sudden spring comes around to stir up emotions you haven’t felt in a long time — like the urge to go out, excitement for a music festival, or the energy to purge closet clutter. But before you do something drastic in hopes of feeling shiny and new, consider changing up your makeup as a lower stakes way to scratch that itch.

This season, being on trend could not be easier. “Spring is the season to focus on trends that help you look fresh and put together in the simplest way,” says makeup artist Marc Reagan. Think, peach lips, ethereal eyeshadow, and glossy skin — which make you look polished, yet require little effort. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the spring 2024’s best soft and breezy beauty looks that will take into sunnier days ahead.

Peach Tones

Makeup artist Sean Harris declares, “creamy lip textures are in and matte lips are out.” In particular, expect to see an uptick in ladylike peachy lipstick shades. Peach is the new neutral that complements any other makeup you wear, and adds warmth to your face. Especially in a flattering, satiny finish, “it’s the perfect color to enhance your natural lips,” says Harris.

High-Shine Skin

If the internet’s current obsession with Pat McGrath’s Maison Margiela Couture glass skin makeup is any indication, glossy skin will be one of the most coveted looks of the spring. “Everyone wants to have a primed, perfected and poreless complexion — a highlight for the gods!” says Harris. Making your skin practically reflective instantly conveys freshness and vitality. To achieve maximum glow, makeup artist Drita Paljevic suggests mixing a generous pump of Kevyn Aucoin Glass Glow Face and Body Gloss into your foundation.

Angelic Eyeshadow

For a look that instantly stands out, try using unexpected, ice-white shadow. It’s like putting a spotlight directly on your eyes and demands attention — and even more so when contrasted with black mascara-lacquered lashes. The makeup is one part ’60s mod, one part Y2K nostalgia (especially if you add glitter), and makes your eyes appear totally mesmerizing.

Sculpting Blush

“A flush of color on the cheeks is a way to subtly sculpt, brighten, and lift your face,” says Reagan — so consider it a shortcut to pepping up a sallow, winter complexion Pop it on your cheeks in the areas you want to pronounce and add the appearance of volume. The trick, he says, to avoid looking clownish is to first press the blush brush onto you hand or a tissue before you touch it to your face. This way you have more control to build up the color slowly.

’90s Dark Nude Lipstick

With the ’90s continuing to trend, grunge-era dark nude lipstick is making a comeback. The deeper shades have sultry appeal without being showy, like a bright red. When paired with blended taupe and brown shadows (instead of messy smudged-out black eyeliner to match), the overall effect is elegant, with an edge.

Wearable Brights

“Spring is about embracing the joy of color and the beauty of simplicity,” Paljevic says. The way to make wearing bright shades effortless, is to use a one-step shimmer shadow that you can swipe on with your finger and go, says makeup artist Ehlie Luna. Depending on how heavily you apply the pigment, “it’s a trend that can be enjoyed by the most downtown up-all-night set, to the 6 A.M. Sunday brunch and pilates crowd,” she says.

