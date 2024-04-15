The 6 Biggest Makeup Trends of Summer 2024

While some people are bold enough to go for an entirely new hair color or style to welcome a new season, others may be more hesitant to change up their whole look (or mess with their color analysis). That’s where makeup comes in — it has the ability to be totally transformative and you can still wash it off at the end of the day. Even better? Then, you can try something new the next day.

This is especially true when it comes to summer 2024’s burgeoning top makeup trends. The hottest looks for the hottest season encourage fun and experimentation for your lids, lips, and face. There’s no better time to color outside the lines with silver sparkles, draw new eyeliner shapes, or play with glossy finishes than summertime when the living is easy. Read on for the six summer makeup trends that will totally enliven your beauty routine this season.

Liquid Silver Eyeshadow

Iris Law Lucy Boynton Ella Purnell

Chrome eye makeup looks are going to have a major moment this season. As seen on some of the most creative makeup trendsetters in Hollywood all finishes are fair game — whether shimmery, glittery, or fully metallic. Try wearing silver shadow anywhere but on your eyelid for extra futuristic flair.

Greige Lips

Ariana Greenblatt

Cool-toned lip colors offer a balancing contrast to summer’s typically warm-tinged color palette and give your overall look an edge. (Think of grayish lipstick as the soft goth lip of summer.) If you’re nervous that a full-coverage greige lip will appear too sallow, try pairing your favorite nude lipstick with a slightly gray or mauve-toned lip pencil.

Sun-Kissed Blush

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For months and months Barbie pink has reigned supreme as the go-to color for bold blush, but this season blush has taken a turn for the more subtle. Warm apricot tones, tawny browns, and slightly-sunburned oranges give the cheeks a more natural-looking sun-kissed flush.

50 Shades of Green

Zendaya Tracee Ellis Ross Hunter Schafer

Blue eyeshadow always reappears in the trend cycle every few seasons, but this summer a less-expected hue is emerging at the most exciting color to try — bold green. The easiest way to take on the trend is to choose a shade of eyeshadow to coordinate with your skin tone. Light mint and pistachio will pop on paler skin tones (à la Hunter Schafer), while those with deeper skin tones might opt to try an emerald or forest green.

Double Eyeliner

Dua Lipa Daniela Melchior Charli XCX

Don’t let your classic upper-lid cat eye get lonely — trace your lower lash line and wing it out to match, for a fresh, new (and pop star-approved) look.

High-Shine Lip Gloss

Hailey Bieber Ice Spice

Juicy, glossy lips scream summer and shaking off spring’s soft matte lip trend. A tinted lip gloss or oil can finish an effortless five-minute makeup routine and also has a Y2K party girl aesthetic that makes it a night-out fave — basically preparing you for the two modes of summer.