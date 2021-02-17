The great Internet debate on middle parts continues, but when it comes to one trending style, hair clips are here to stay. Barrettes have never really gone out of style, showing up at the Met Gala and on the heads of many famous faces. However, thanks to some recent celebs, the '90s style is reaching peak popularity.

Within the last few months, stars including Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Saweetie, and now Millie Bobby Brown, have embraced hair clips. It's likely that you donned a similar means of hairstyling back in the day, but current clips are more modern and chic than ever.

Gone are the days in which a monochromatic, metallic clip was your only accessory option, as Grande sported a sparkly style, and Brown chose tiny strawberries.

To truly nail this Olsen twins-approved look, you need only apply a hair clip to either side of your head. From there, you can wear your hair straight and sleek, or pull it up and secure with another '90s-approved accessory, the scrunchie. As an added bonus, hair clips are an especially great means of clipping back your breakup bangs that you now regret.

Unlike your middle school makeover moment, modern-day hair clips are intended to be mixed, matched, and worn all over the hair. As Ashley Graham previously demonstrated, you can seriously pack on the clips, even selecting statement-making accessories that will stand in stark contrast to your ordinary barrettes.

When it comes to trending hair looks, what's old is officially new again. Along with a resurgence of clip styles, Megan Thee Stallion made the case for oversized hair adornments, wearing knocker beads for her recent video. There's no telling what might pop up on Instagram next, but you may want to find your childhood Caboodle filled with hair accessories, just in case.

Below, put your own spin on the celebrity-approved trend with hair clips in all shapes and styles.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Nylon’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.