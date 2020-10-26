The Halloween season, and all its many moody makeup releases, has arrived. There's still a few more weeks to go until the official celebration date, but celebrities are already getting in the spirit, sharing their makeup routines from the 2020 festivities.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see how stars manage to celebrate the holidays in this time of COVID-19, but as quarantine has proven, there's definitely some creative, and even virtual ways of trying out new looks. In case you're in need of inspiration, or you're hoping to keep tabs on every Halloween look out of Hollywood, the following list has you covered.

Scroll through some of the most memorable celebrity Halloween beauty routines so far, below.

2020 Celebrity Halloween Makeup: Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens is the arguably the most prepared celebrity Halloween participant. She's spent much of October sharing look after look, donning makeup made to resemble a "Spooky Bratz" doll, and at one point, she tried her hand at a Moulin Rouge makeover. In one of her most elaborate looks yet, she created a routine inspired by Cabaret, complete with dramatic lip coloring and a starry headpiece.

2020 Celebrity Halloween Makeup: Charli XCX

Charli XCX paired a purple makeup palette with a single black glove, that featured matching slime. According to her Instagram caption, she wore the look as part of an appearance in Benny Drama's Night of Horror event.

2020 Celebrity Halloween Makeup: Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway didn't wait around for Halloween to try out this witchy look. Of course, the makeup was all for her upcoming role in the Witches reboot, but the purple lipstick and smokey cat eye could easily inspire your future Halloween beauty routine.

2020 Celebrity Halloween Makeup: Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian

As evident by their annual Instagram posts, the Kardashian family takes Halloween very seriously. Ahead of the holiday's actual arrival date, Kourtney and Khloé teamed up for a chic routine that featured "Vampira and Cruella."