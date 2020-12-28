Beauty
The Best Hair Launches of 2020 Let You Be Your Own Stylist
From Amika to Pattern.
When it came to hair trends in 2020, achieving your dream style never seemed more possible. From the advent of hair dryer brushes, which halved your usual styling time, to a collection of curl products that suit every coil, kink, or wave, the best hair launches of 2020 were big on variety,
Spurred by continued celebrity support for creative coloring, extensions, and embracing the look of your natural hair, brands delivered on styling tools, products, and even faux Ariana Grande-inspired ponies that forever changed the styling game. And with TikTok users offering real-time thoughts, tips, and tricks to countless hair styling methods, 2020 felt like a turning point for hair products. There are more DIY dyes and hair styling hacks than ever before, and emulating your favorite Hollywood-inspired styles feels especially possible. No glam squad, no problem.
If you're ready to make a change, or you're in need of a replacement for your usual hair product regimen, NYLON has you covered. Get to know the best hair products of 2020, as chosen by the NYLON beauty team.
This shampoo acts as a reset button for your tresses. Formulated with charcoal, this shampoo is intended to be used once a week, or when your hair is feeling particularly heavy due to product overuse, and heavy water. Results are immediate, and after using, I noticed my hair felt lighter and looked healthier. — Lauren Rearick, Beauty Writer
This game-changing leave-in treatment from Australian brand Mr. Smith recently launched in the US, and is not one to sleep on. Designed for all hair types, the lightweight cream smoothes and defines the hair (my curls especially), adding all-day moisture thanks to aloe vera and vitamin-rich mango butter in the formulation. While the price is steep for what appears like a small bottle, a little goes a significantly long way. — Tanisha Pina, Beauty Editor.
Going sustainable with your beauty regimen doesn’t require sacrificing on product quality. This shampoo and conditioner bar set makes the transition a little easier, thanks to its adorable packaging, light scent notes, and easy-to-use formula that lathers nicely. — Lauren Rearick, Beauty Writer
A chic, delicious-smelling hair oil formulated specifically for 3A to 4C curl types. The silicone-free blend is infused with vitamin-rich Australian kakadu plum and safflower oil to give the hair a non-greasy boost of gloss, shine, and softness. — Tanisha Pina, Beauty Editor.
Launched this summer, Sunday II Sunday entered the beauty space with a focus on post-workout hair, and making functional products to better manage hair — and especially naturally coiled or curly hair — when living an active lifestyle. The Micellar Rinse is one of the brand's debut products, and by far one of its strongest, using apple cider vinegar and micellar water to gently cleanse and revive the hair and scalp, removing product build up and excess oils without stripping nourishing natural oils. An alternative for dry shampoo, this lightweight rinse is ideal for in between washes, especially with protective styles. — Tanisha Pina, Beauty Editor.
Let’s face it, Lizzie McGuire made beach-ready waves look far too easy. Thankfully, INH Hair is here to help make your wavy dreams come true. The Waver features tourmaline ceramic glaze to prevent heat damage, and an easy-to-control temperature knob, meaning you can focus on the task of securing a perfect wave for each section. — Lauren Rearick, Beauty Writer