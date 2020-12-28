Lauren Rearick

When it came to hair trends in 2020, achieving your dream style never seemed more possible. From the advent of hair dryer brushes, which halved your usual styling time, to a collection of curl products that suit every coil, kink, or wave, the best hair launches of 2020 were big on variety,

Spurred by continued celebrity support for creative coloring, extensions, and embracing the look of your natural hair, brands delivered on styling tools, products, and even faux Ariana Grande-inspired ponies that forever changed the styling game. And with TikTok users offering real-time thoughts, tips, and tricks to countless hair styling methods, 2020 felt like a turning point for hair products. There are more DIY dyes and hair styling hacks than ever before, and emulating your favorite Hollywood-inspired styles feels especially possible. No glam squad, no problem.

If you're ready to make a change, or you're in need of a replacement for your usual hair product regimen, NYLON has you covered. Get to know the best hair products of 2020, as chosen by the NYLON beauty team.

Best Hair Launches of 2020: Amika Hair Blow Dryer Brush

Hair Blow Dryer Brush
Amika

A great and affordable blowout tool that works on tighter hair patterns. — Jacquelyn Greenfield, Beauty Writer

Best Hair Launches of 2020: IGK First Class Charcoal Detox Clarifying Shampoo

First Class Charcoal Detox Clarifying Shampoo
IGK

This shampoo acts as a reset button for your tresses. Formulated with charcoal, this shampoo is intended to be used once a week, or when your hair is feeling particularly heavy due to product overuse, and heavy water. Results are immediate, and after using, I noticed my hair felt lighter and looked healthier. — Lauren Rearick, Beauty Writer

Best Hair Launches of 2020: Mr. Smith Leave-In Treatment

Mr. Smith Leave In
Mane Duo Salon

This game-changing leave-in treatment from Australian brand Mr. Smith recently launched in the US, and is not one to sleep on. Designed for all hair types, the lightweight cream smoothes and defines the hair (my curls especially), adding all-day moisture thanks to aloe vera and vitamin-rich mango butter in the formulation. While the price is steep for what appears like a small bottle, a little goes a significantly long way. — Tanisha Pina, Beauty Editor.

Best Hair Launches of 2020: Insert Name Here Hair Liane Ponytail

Liane
INH Hair

The Ariana Grande style types of hair flips and ponytails aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. This style is super easy for a first timer. — Jacquelyn Greenfield, Beauty Writer

Best Hair Launches of 2020: Peach Moisturizing Shampoo & Conditioner Bar Set

Peach Moisturizing Shampoo & Conditioner Bar Set - For Dry & Dull Hair
Grove Collaborative

Going sustainable with your beauty regimen doesn’t require sacrificing on product quality. This shampoo and conditioner bar set makes the transition a little easier, thanks to its adorable packaging, light scent notes, and easy-to-use formula that lathers nicely. — Lauren Rearick, Beauty Writer

Best Hair Launches of 2020: Bread Beauty Supply Hair Oil

Bread Beauty Supply Hair Oil Everyday Gloss
Sephora

A chic, delicious-smelling hair oil formulated specifically for 3A to 4C curl types. The silicone-free blend is infused with vitamin-rich Australian kakadu plum and safflower oil to give the hair a non-greasy boost of gloss, shine, and softness. — Tanisha Pina, Beauty Editor.

Best Hair Launches of 2020: Sunday II Sunday Root Refresh Micellar Rinse

Root Refresh Micellar Rinse
Sunday II Sunday

Launched this summer, Sunday II Sunday entered the beauty space with a focus on post-workout hair, and making functional products to better manage hair — and especially naturally coiled or curly hair — when living an active lifestyle. The Micellar Rinse is one of the brand's debut products, and by far one of its strongest, using apple cider vinegar and micellar water to gently cleanse and revive the hair and scalp, removing product build up and excess oils without stripping nourishing natural oils. An alternative for dry shampoo, this lightweight rinse is ideal for in between washes, especially with protective styles. — Tanisha Pina, Beauty Editor.

Best Hair Launches of 2020: Pattern Beauty Edge Control

Edge Control
Pattern Beauty

This super shine and tight hold edge control keeps the curliest of curls laid without flaking up. — Jacquelyn Greenfield, Beauty Writer

Best Hair Launches of 2020: INH Hair Insert Waves Here

INH Hair Insert Waves Here
Insert Name Here Hair

Let’s face it, Lizzie McGuire made beach-ready waves look far too easy. Thankfully, INH Hair is here to help make your wavy dreams come true. The Waver features tourmaline ceramic glaze to prevent heat damage, and an easy-to-control temperature knob, meaning you can focus on the task of securing a perfect wave for each section. — Lauren Rearick, Beauty Writer

Best Hair Launches of 2020: The Good Stuff Curl Hydrator Butter

The Good Stuff Curl Hydrator Butter
Target

For tight or kinky curls hydration is key to keeping them looking and feeling healthy. This vegan leave-in conditioner does just that with minimal frizz. — Jacquelyn Greenfield, Beauty Writer

Best Hair Launches of 2020: Eva NYC Gotta Bounce Curl Defining Cream

Eva NYC Gotta Bounce Curl Defining Cream
Ulta

This cream won’t weigh down or grease up your curls, and a little goes a long way, meaning the price is especially hard to pass up on. — Lauren Rearick, Beauty Writer

Liquid Rollers Curl Balm
evo

A totally transformative curl balm, this product isn’t heavy on the hair, and will give you the perfect curls you so often dream of. The product also lasts in the hair, giving you second, and even third day curls. — Lauren Rearick, Beauty Writer