The Best November Beauty Launches Worth Your Money

From Overtone to Huda Beauty.

As 2020 thankfully draws to a close, the must-have beauty releases keep coming. In a year that's already brought us major releases from some of the biggest names in beauty, November 2020 looks to be equally as stacked, with new goodies from oVertone, Charlotte Tilbury, and Huda Beauty. If you still have a bit of room to spare on your makeup shelf, here are some of the best November 2020 beauty releases to add to your routine.

This month is already off to a major start, with news of a collaborative collection from ColourPop and Raw Beauty Kristi, as well as countless holiday releases made for gifting or receiving. You don't want to miss a single new release in this month that's predicted to be filled with sparkle and shimmer, so keep tabs on this page as it's updated with the latest and greatest in new beauty.

BEST NEW BEAUTY OCTOBER 2020: MAKEUP + NAILS

Cheeky Rose Blush
Winky Lux

This beautiful rose-shaped blush is almost too pretty to use. The cream-based product is infused with beneficial skin ingredients including vitamin E, so you can pack on pigment and leave skin feeling soft.

Makeup By Mario Master Mattes™ Pro Lip Palette
Sephora

Your every lip color is covered in this palette from Makeup By Mario. Featuring 16 colors in bright and nude shades, the palette also comes with a brush for precise application.

Eyes to Mesmerise in Sunset Rose
Charlotte Tilbury

This metallic, creamy shadow glides seamlessly and gently over the eye lids for a deeply pigmented color.

Naughty Nude Eyeshadow Palette
Huda Beauty

Huda Beauty reimagined its popular Nude palette, giving it a makeover that features matte, shimmer, and an innovative pearl shade.

BEST NEW BEAUTY OCTOBER 2020: SKIN

Cooling Facial Globes
Fourth Ray Beauty

Turn your apartment into a mini spa with these cooling facial globes. Stick these in the fridge for a few moments, and then remove later for a chilled globe that you can run over the face and eyes to reduce puffiness and promote circulation.

BEST NEW BEAUTY OCTOBER 2020: BODY

Rose Bubble Bath
Kylie Skin

Kylie Jenner's skincare line is expanding into self-care, with the launch of a number of bath products. This bubble bath is truly luxe, and comes with Vitamin B5 and E to nourish and soften skin as you soak. The complete Rose Bath collection launches on November 12.

BEST NEW BEAUTY OCTOBER 2020: HAIR

The Fader Shampoo
oVertone

Overtone's newest shampoo is for those moments when you can't stand a second longer with your current hair color. Formulated to gently and gradually wash out your current hair color with time, The Fader is made of gentle ingredients, including coconut oil and vitamin B5.