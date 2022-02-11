Watch BLACKPINK’s Lisa In Celine Haute Parfumerie’s First-Ever Video Campaign

The ladies of BLACKPINK are booked and busy. You can’t turn a corner without seeing one of the K-pop stars on the red carpet, sitting front row at fashion week, doing a makeup collaboration, or even giving a voice to the Calm app. In particular, the supergroup’s Lisa has been leaning into her role as the face of Celine. Lisa was selected by Hedi Slimane as the first ambassador for the French fashion house back in September 2020, and followed up the announcement by making her runway debut at Celine’s Spring 2022 show in December 2021.

With her smooth bob and Celine-model bangs, Lisa fully epitomizes the fashion house’s effortless “It” girl aesthetic. In December, she also became the face of Celine Haute Parfumerie; Celine’s fragrance roster currently consists of 10 chic fragrances, including the newest scent, Rimbaud, which launched last month. Named after the 19th century poet, Arthur Rimbaud, it’s a delicate balance of effervescent lavender and neroli, tempered with weightier wheat accord, musk and rich vanilla notes. Then, just this Thursday, February 10, Celine Haute Parfumerie had another surprise in store and dropped the brand’s first-ever campaign, featuring Lisa in a full silver sequined gown.

The video was shot in the south of France back in October 2021 — the same time as the photoshoot accompanying the announcement of Lisa as the face Celine Haute Parfumerie. The video was directed by Hedi Slimane, himself — with his precise and artful eye, he observes Lisa taking on the role of a vintage movie star, looking thoughtfully out of the window of a luxury car and later swanning around an ornate banister of an elegant staircase. Set to the classic 1990 song, “Pale Blue Eyes” from the The Velvet Underground, you see a crystal chandelier, Lisa in her gown, and, of course, Celine perfume in a diamond-cut bottle.

Check out the first-ever campaign video for Celine Haute Parfumerie, here.