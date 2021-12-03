Blackpink’s Lisa Made Her Runway Debut At Celine’s Spring 2022 Show

Blackpink’s Lisa is taking her partnership with Celine to the next level. After being selected by Hedi Slimane as the first ambassador for the French fashion house back in September 2020, the K-pop solo star made her runway debut at Celine’s Spring 2022 show, which debuted online on Friday, Dec. 3.

Celine has been regularly showcasing its collections with destination-focused fashion films since 2020, and its latest presentation, titled “Baie des Anges” (translated from French to “Angel’s Bay”), took place at several Instagram-worthy destinations throughout Nice, France. Set to the 1972 hit “Vitamin C” by Can, the short film featured the French city’s beloved seafront Promenade des Anglais, the famous Hotel Le Negresco (emblazoned with Celine’s logo in lights), the Villa Massena Museum, and the Nice’s Observatory.

Lisa, who made the trip to Nice back in October, makes her runway debut about five minutes into Celine film, wearing a green varsity jacket, gray hoodie, white top, and wide-leg jeans. She topped off her look with pastel blue sunglasses, a neon yellow bag, and white sneakers. In addition to her surprise cameo, Celine debuted a new (and very first) Haute Parfumerie fragrance campaign starring the “triple-threat” Blackpink member. Not to mention, Lisa has another exciting beauty gig in the works: a makeup collection with MAC Cosmetics.

As for Celine’s newest collection, Slimane continues to perfect his luxe take on casual attire. Much like Lisa’s own runway look, the rest of the collection featured logo-embroidered, oversized hoodies (its baggy silhouette worn as dresses or draped over long skirts), platform sneakers, camo-printed cargo pants, sleek bodysuits and off-the-shoulder crop tops, and, yes, even a Celine-approved trucker hat.

Watch Celine’s Spring 2022 runway video, featuring Blackpink’s Lisa, as well as appearances from Kaia Gerber, Diana Silvers, and Suzanne Lindon, below.