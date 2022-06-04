Finally, it’s starting to feel like summer and that means warm weather plans are getting made and calendars are filling up quickly. But while you’re planning your summer outfits for your friend’s wedding, your beach vacation getaway, a sweaty music festival, or any other fun (and primarily outdoors) activity, make sure you don’t overlook the fact that you need a strategy for your makeup, too. It’s all fun and games until a dip in a pool, wedding guest tears, or general high humidity leaves you with smudgy, runny mascara eyes. You want to look hot, not look like you’re overheating, right?

While sweat-proof makeup is helpful in situations like these, waterproof mascara is an absolute must. With constant blinking and your lashes touching a sweaty face, if you’re not prepared, mascara migration is inevitable. But waterproof doesn’t mean one size fits all. You absolutely can find the right waterproof mascara for you that’s not expensive, heavy, clumpy, or even harsh on your lashes. Read on for our favorite and best reviewed waterproof mascaras that won’t break the bank.

Best For Lengthening

Amazon Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars with over 86,000 reviews

Sky High is an apt name for this guy with a skinny spindly brush— it really helps your lashes reach new lengths especially with a quick curl before applying.

Most Volumizing

Amazon Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars with over 82,000 reviews

This hourglass shaped brush really wriggles between ever lash where you need it for maximum volume.

Rock Bottom Cheapest

Amazon Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars with over 45,000 reviews

For less than your regular Starbucks, this mascara turns up the volume on your lashes and won’t flake or budge until you take it off with remover.

Best For Grabbing EVERY Lash

Amazon Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars with over 500 reviews

The smaller brush head of this e.l.f. mascara is great for getting at the short, hard-to-reach lashes in the corner of your eyes and accentuating your lower lashes.

The Best For ZERO Clumps

Amazon Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars with over 5,000 reviews

No matter how much you layer on, this mascara resists clumps for smooth, fluffy lashes.

Easiest On The Lashes

Amazon Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars with over 4,000 reviews

This mascara works by “tubing” your lashes, making it hard to smudge but easy to remove with gentle massage while washing your face.

Best For Fluffy, Flirty Lashes

Amazon Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars with over 1,500 reviews

This brush is designed to separate and fan-out lashes for a fuller, doe-eyed look.

Best To Throw in a Beach Bag

Amazon Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars with over 1,000 reviews

Eyeko’s travel-sized mascara is adorable and tiny, so it’s easy to stash in any bag in case you want to give yourself a little zhuzh between sitting in the sand to going straight to the beach bar for drinks.

Lightest Look

Editor Pick

Amazon Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars with over 2,000 reviews

It’s waterproof, but it still leaves your lashes with a natural, soft look— consider this your go-to for light makeup days in the summer.