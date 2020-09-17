After testing out numerous Halloween beauty ideas for her Instagram followers, Vanessa Hudgens experimented with the season's trendiest beauty color. Posing with her adorable pup, Hudgens proved that green, and all its many variations, is a must-have color for your fall 2020 beauty routine.

Already gaining attention as a fall nail polish color and in select eyeshadow palettes, green got its time in the spotlight with Hudgens's latest look. Wearing her hair down, she coordinated the rest of her glam with a thick line of bright green eyeliner. She paired the neon shade with thick black lashes, and artfully completed brows.

Hudgens didn't reveal whether the color might be included in her upcoming Halloween look, but this isn't the first time she's tried out new beauty ideas. Earlier this summer, she donned her naturally curly hair, and she wore the style alongside bright blue eyeliner and blue mascara. Along with experiments in color, she also gave her beauty approval to temporary tattoos.

To recreate the look for yourself, you could experiment with a look featuring an olive green liner, use an eyeshadow as liner in a shade of fresh green, or go all out with a neon shade. Pair the look with a matching manicure, or take a cue from Hudgens and choose solid black nails.

See the very green look for yourself, below.