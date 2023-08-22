Summer is ending and school is starting up, which means one thing: the VMAs are around the corner.

MTV’s Video Music Awards returns for its 2023 ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. While major details, like who’s hosting the show and who’ll be receiving the coveted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, are still under wraps, the first round of announced performers already prove that it’ll be a stacked night to remember: Demi Lovato, K-pop megastars Stray Kids, our favorite hot Italian rockers Måneskin, and Karol G are all scheduled to hit the stage.

This year’s ceremony will also have a few changes from previous ones, namely, new votable categories, including a “Best Afrobeats” category. This year’s list of nominations also breaks the record for the amount of first-time nominees up for awards in VMA history; Ice Spice, PinkPantheress, Peso Pluma, Kim Petras, GloRilla, and over 30 more artists will compete for their first-ever VMAs Moon Man.

For everything to expect in this year’s ceremony — including how to stream it online — read on below:

When are the 2023 VMAs?

This year’s ceremony takes place Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

How can I watch the 2023 VMAs?

The live broadcast kicks off at 8 p.m. ET, and will be available to watch live on MTV and stream via Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, Philo and fuboTV, and Paramount+.

Who is hosting the 2023 VMAs?

A host hasn’t been announced yet. Last year, the job was handed over to Nicki Minaj — and Doja Cat, for the year before — so there’s a high chance it’ll be another musician taking over hosting duties this year.

Who’s performing at the 2023 VMAs?

On Tuesday, Aug. 22, the first round of performers for the VMAs was announced:

Demi Lovato, who will return for her first VMAs performance in six years. The pop star is up for two awards this year, “Best Pop” and “Video for Good,” and will perform from her new album REVAMPED, which features rock versions of her hit songs.

Stray Kids, who makes its debut on the VMAs stage. The K-pop group is up for one award in the “Best K-pop” category, and will perform its song “S-CLASS” from its latest record, 5-STAR.

Måneskin, who is up for an award in the “Best Rock” category. The Italian rockers will debut the live performance of their new single, “HONEY (ARE YOU COMING?),” out Sept. 1.

Karol G, who’s up for three awards this year including the big one, “Artist of the Year.” The Colombian singer will bring her massive hit “Bichota Season” to life on the stage for her first-ever VMAs performance.

More performers are expected to be announced closer to the ceremony.

Who’s nominated for a 2023 VMA?

A record number of first-time nominees — 35! — are up for awards this year including Ice Spice, GloRilla, Kim Petras, Metro Boomin, Peso Pluma, PinkPantheress, Rema, and Reneé Rapp.

In addition to the newcomers, Taylor Swift dominates the list of nominees with eight nods, SZA and Doja Cat, each with six, and Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sam Smith, all with five. See everyone who’s nominated here.