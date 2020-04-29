Aly & AJ Tease New Song, "Joan of Arc on the Dancefloor"

Nostalgia for the aughts is going strong, whether or not you're on board. In addition to the undeniable emo revival thanks to genre heavyweights like My Chemical Romance and Bright Eyes, pop music might also be having its throwback moment in the sun. Pop outfit, Disney Channel alums, and biological sisters Aly & AJ are riding the nostalgia wave with the release of their forthcoming single, "Joan of Arc on the Dancefloor."

If the single's artwork — which features soft-focused painting of the titular saint clad in armor and staring toward the heavens in middle of a packed, smoky club — is any indication, the track will be a triumphant banger that will get you dancing.

"Joan of Arc on the Dancefloor" lands May 8, almost exactly one year after the release of the sisters' sophomore synth-pop EP Sanctuary. Aly & AJ toured behind the EP last year, turning each show into a crazed dance party that will likely color their forthcoming music. "There's something really great about flying under the radar for a really long time," AJ said to NYLON back in 2019. "Because, when you're above the radar really quickly, you fizzle out fast. As long as we soar and keep elevating as much as we can, we're good."