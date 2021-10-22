Avril Lavigne Announced New 2022 European Tour Dates

Avril Lavigne has rescheduled the European leg of her upcoming 2022 tour in support of her 2019 album Head Above Water. Originally scheduled to take place in 2020, the dates were rescheduled for 2021 before being postponed again to spring 2022 due to ongoing restrictions.

Lavigne will now be hitting the road at the end of February and all throughout March, stopping at major cities in Italy, Germany, and the U.K., including three shows in London and one in Manchester. Later in the year, Lavigne will tour Asia with a show at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in the Philippines on May 2, and a show at AsiaWorld–Arena in Hong Kong on May 8.

Lavigne released Head Above Water in 2019 as her sixth studio album, and the latest full-length release since her 2013 self-titled album. The 12-track record was written about her battle with Lyme disease, a diagnosis that she revealed to the public in 2015. “I was bedridden for five months,” she told People magazine about the severity of her symptoms at the time. “I felt like I couldn’t breathe, I couldn’t talk and I couldn’t move[...] I thought I was dying.”

In the time since, Lavigne has experienced a resurgence with her career timed alongside a pop-punk renaissance in pop culture. In 2020, she released new music with her boyfriend, MOD SUN, and Willow, the youngest Smith. Their very 2000s music video for their joint track “G R O W” was released on Tuesday. Lavigne has also been working on her as-of-yet-untitled next album, which she says is complete, and is expected to be a return to her pop-punk roots.

Below, find everything you need to know about attending the European leg of her 2022 tour.

Avril Lavigne 2022 Tour Dates

26 Feb, 2022 — Amsterdam, Netherlands

28 Feb, 2022 — Munich, Germany

2 March, 2022 — Lodz, Poland

4 March, 2022 — Padova, Italy

6 March, 2022 — Milan, Italy

7 March, 2022 — Zurich, Switzerland

9 March, 2022 — Hamburg, Germany

10 March, 2022 — Berlin, Germany

12 March, 2022 — Stuttgart, Germany

14 March, 2022 — Cologne, Germany

16 March, 2022 — Prague, Czech Republic

17 March, 2022 — Vienna, Austria

19 March, 2022 — Offenbach, Germany

23 March, 2022 — Paris, France

25 March, 2022 — Manchester, U.K.

27 March, 2022 — London, U.K.

28 March, 2022 — London, U.K.

29 March 2022 — London, U.K.

31 March 2022 — Brussels, Belgium

How to buy tickets to Avril Lavigne’s 2022 Tour

General admission tickets are on sale now via Avril Lavigne’s website.