Beyoncé Removes Ableist Lyric From 'Renaissance' Following Backlash

Just over a month after Lizzo removed the word “spaz” from her song “Grrrls” following an online backlash, Beyoncé is doing the same. On her seventh studio album, Renaissance, which dropped on July 29, Beyoncé’s song “Heated” includes the lines: “Spazzin’ on that ass, spazz on that ass.” Listeners immediately reacted on social media, calling “spaz” an ableist slur and expressing their disappointment and outrage over its use by Beyoncé.

A rep for Beyoncé’s team confirmed to Variety on Monday that the “Heated” lyric will be replaced. “The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced,” a statement read.

Hannah Diviney wrote for The Guardian: “Beyoncé’s commitment to storytelling musically and visually is unparalleled, as is her power to have the world paying attention to the narratives, struggles and nuanced lived experience of being a Black woman… But that doesn’t excuse her use of ableist language.”

“Spaz” comes from “spastic,” a medical term which refers to a disability causing a person to be unable to control their muscles. After its use in Lizzo’s “Grrrls,” people debated the history of the word online, with the consensus ultimately coming down to it being offensive to people with disabilities.

After the backlash following “Grrrls,” Lizzo wrote in a statement on social media: “Let’s make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language. As a fat black woman in America, I’ve had many hurtful words used against me so I overstand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally).”

The use of “spaz” is not the only controversy around the release of Renaissance. On Thursday, Kelis shared two videos to Instagram accusing Beyoncé of theft for sampling her 2003 hit “Milkshake” on Renaissance track “Energy.” Kelis called out Beyoncé, as well The Neptunes’ Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo, for not telling her the song would be sampled; she further expounded on the contract she signed in the early 2000s with Pharrell, which gives him her publishing rights, despite not having written her songs, she says.

In response to a fan post about the use of the sample, Kelis wrote, “My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding. I heard about this the same way everyone else did. Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled.”

In her video, Kelis stated, “The reality is that my real beef, is not only with Beyoncé, because at the end of the day, she sampled a record, she’s copied me before, so have many other artists, it’s fine, I don’t care about that.” She said telling her the song was sampled would have been “common decency,” adding, “Especially because, as so many of you pointed out — I know what I own and what I don’t own. I also know the lies that were told. I also know the things that were stolen. Publishing was stolen, people were swindled out of rights. It happens all the time, especially back then. So, it’s not about me being mad about Beyoncé.”

In 2020, Kelis told The Guardian that when she was a younger artist working with Williams and Hugo, she was “blatantly lied to and tricked” by “the Neptunes and their management and their lawyers and all that stuff,” adding that she didn’t make any money from her popular first two albums. Neither Beyoncé nor The Neptunes have responded to the comments publicly.