Like it or not, rosettes are officially back. After the petite flowers first made their (re)appearance at the 2023 Golden Globes earlier this January, they were in full force — bloom?— at the Met Gala red carpet on Monday, including as a key feature of BLACKPINK Jennie’s debut look which involved not one but two little roses.

The global superstar and official Chanel ambassador made her Met Gala debut in, of course, full Chanel, paying homage to the man of the night, Karl Lagerfeld. She wore a crisp white sleeveless and pleated mini dress adorned by a single white rosette, a vintage archival look pulled from the ‘90s. She paired it with black stockings, black choker, black opera gloves, and a second white rosette tucked in her hair — a classic Chanel look if we’ve ever seen one. And speaking of her hair, she wore it simply, down, with a braided headband look in the front.

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Despite Jennie having been an ambassador for Chanel for years now, this was still her first time to attend the prestigious fashion event; Her groupmate, Rosé, attended last year with Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello, becoming the first BLACKPINK member and first female K-pop idol to do so (incidentally, she wore an almost identical look to Jennie but reversed: a black mini dress adorned with a huge white bow in the front).

In an interview with Emma Chamberlain on the Met’s red carpet, as they gushed about finally getting to meet one another, Jennie revealed that Rosé did have some simple advice for her coming into the evening: “She told me, ‘Just have fun’.”

BLACKPINK is in the middle of a massive year as they wrapped up two explosive performances headlining Coachella weekend one and two. The girl group is currently in the middle of their Born Pink World tour, for which they recently announced additional encore shows in the U.S. later this fall.

See more photos of Jennie’s Met Gala look below.

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images