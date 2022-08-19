Blackpink's New Single, "Pink Venom," Samples Rihanna

Blackpink have returned with the first single from their forthcoming sophomore album, Born Pink. The K-pop girl group’s management company, YG Entertainment, shared the song and video for the new song, “Pink Venom,” which is their first album single since their 2020 debut, The Album.

The dance track, clearly created to be blasted in cars, bars, clubs, and workout classes around the world, interpolates Rihanna’s 2005 breakout single, “Pon de Replay.” Specifically, the lines “one by one, two by two” along with the beat used are a callback to the Bajan singer’s first hit. The video for “Pink Venom” garnered more than 14 million views in just two hours upon its release.

Born Pink is out September 16th, and was announced last week with a brief trailer. The members of Blackpink spoke with Rolling Stone recently, detailing their songwriting process.

“We don’t just receive a completed song,” Blackpink member Jisoo said. “We are involved from the beginning, building the blocks, adding this or that feeling, exchanging feedback — and this process of creating makes me feel proud of our music. If we just received pre-made songs, it would feel mechanical. I feel more love for the process, because we say, ‘How about adding this in the lyrics? How about adding this move in the choreography?’”

Jennie, the rapper of the group, added: “I don’t think hip-hop is just about rapping. Look at Rihanna, she could make anything hip-hop. Hip-hop means something different to everyone. To me, it’s the spirit of cool — vibes, swag, whatever words you can use. I think Blackpink’s hip-hop is something the world hasn’t seen before.

We, four girls in their twenties from different backgrounds, are using Korean and English to weave pop music with a hip-hop base. Maybe if the really cool rappers in America, who do ‘real hip-hop,’ look at us, it can seem a little like kids doing things. Our hip-hop isn’t the rebellious kind, but we are doing something very cool. What hip-hop is this? I don’t know! It’s just cool!”

Blackpink is also headed out on a nine-month Born Pink World Tour — the largest tour in K-pop girl group history — which kicks off October 15th in Seoul, South Korea.

Watch the video for “Pink Venom,” below: