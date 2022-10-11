Blink-182 Is Reuniting After Nearly 10 Years

It’s been more than three years since Blink-182 released their last album and even longer than that since the band recorded new music with all the original members. The last time that happened was almost a decade ago, when Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge, and Mark Hoppus all embarked on a multi-year reunion tour in the late aughts and early 2010s, releasing their last bit of music as a fully-formed collective, the Dogs Eating Dogs EP, in 2012.

Since then, each member has been doing his own thing (Hoppus has been battling cancer, DeLonge has been making music with his other group Angels & Airwaves, and Barker, as we know, has been fully integrated into the Kardashian fold). But now, the boys are back together — with a new single, a new album, and perhaps most excitingly of all, a new world tour.

The reunion announcement came today in the form of a new YouTube video, cheekily titled “WE ARE COMING! to a city near you!” Built around the double entendre of “coming,” the video centers on a bunch of people giving testimonials about how excited they are about someone coming. “If I’m being totally honest, I can not stop thinking about them coming,” says one bikini-clad woman as she peacefully floats around on a pool floatie. “I’ve tried hundreds of different ways to make them come,” says another, this one a skateboarder standing around in a skatepark. While shoving some letters into a mailbox, a mailman says, “Every night, I pray for them to come.” “We would do anything to make them come,” says one woman as she does some gardening. “That’s right, honey. Anything,” her husband responds.

The promo was a nice setup for the announcement of their comeback single, which has fittingly been christened “Edging.” Set for release this Friday, October 14, the new single may or may not be about that oh-so-familiar sex act. Or, who knows, maybe it’s just about living your life on the edge!

Meanwhile, tickets for the massive accompanying world tour will go on sale to the public next Monday, October 17, at 10:00am local time. (A Live Nation presale for North American dates is currently set for Thursday, October 13, for anyone who uses the access code PUMPKIN.) Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster here.

Stretching across North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, the 60+-date jaunt kicks off in Tijuana, Mexico next March and is tentatively scheduled to conclude in New Zealand in February 2024. The tour includes headline slots for all three of Lollapalooza’s Latin America dates (in Argentina, in Chile, and in Brasil), as well as a headline slot at Las Vegas’ returning When We Were Young Festival.

Throughout the tour, Blink-182 will be joined by a whole host of great acts, including Baltimore hardcore legends Turnstile, who will open for them on all the North American stops, and OG punk-rockers Rise Against, who will open for them in Oceania. Pop-punkers The Story So Far will join them as they tour across Europe, while Dylan Minnette’s alt-rock group Wallows helps them in South America.

Check out dates for the upcoming world tour below.

03/11 – Tijuana, MX @ Imperial GNP

03/14 – Lima, PE @ Estadio San Marcos +

03/17-19 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

03/17-19 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

03/21-22 – Asuncion, PY @ TBA

03/23-26 – Bogotá, CO @ Estereo Picnic

03/24-26 – São Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil

03/28 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes +

04/01-02 – Monterrey, MX @ TBA

05/04 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

05/06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

05/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

05/11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

05/12 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

05/16 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse *

05/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *

05/19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

05/20 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena *

05/21 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

05/23 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *

05/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

05/26 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena *

05/27 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium *

06/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *

06/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium *

06/20 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena *

06/22 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center *

06/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *

06/25 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

06/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

06/29 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *

06/30 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *

07/03 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

07/05 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

07/07 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

07/08 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

07/10 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

07/11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena *

07/13 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

07/14 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *

07/16 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

09/02 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro ^

09/04 – Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena ^

09/05 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^

09/08 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis ^

09/09 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena ^

09/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena ^

09/13 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena ^

09/14 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum ^

09/16 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena ^

09/17 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena ^

09/19 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena ^

09/20 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle ^

10/02 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena ^

10/03 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink Centre ^

10/04 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi ^

10/06 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena ^

10/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome ^

10/09 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena ^

10/11 – London, UK @ The O2 ^

10/14 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena ^

10/15 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena ^

10/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

02/09 – Perth, Western AU @ RAC Arena !

02/11 – Adelaide, AU @ Entertainment Centre!

02/13 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena !

02/16 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena !

02/19 – Brisbane, AU @ Entertainment Centre !

02/23 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena !

02/26 – Christchurch, NZ @ Christchurch Arena !

+ = w/ Wallows

* = w/ Turnstile

^ = w/ The Story So Far

! = w/ Rise Against