Britney Spears has officially filed a petition requesting the termination of her conservatorship — but she wants the prompt removal of her father, Jamie Spears, as her conservator, first. The new filing arrives directly in response to the petition first filed earlier this month by her father, Jamie, which proposed the termination of her conservatorship.

In new court documents filed by lawyer Mathew S. Rosengart on Wednesday, Britney states that she “fully consents” to “expeditiously” ending her conservatorship, with hopes it will be “completely and inevitably terminated this fall.” The documents also double down on her request for the immediate removal of her father as her conservator, “by no later than September 29th,” the date of her next court hearing.

This is the first time Britney has formally requested the termination of her conservatorship through court documents, though she has vocally demanded its end multiple times through direct testimonies to the court. In her bombshell June 23 court hearing, she told the court explicitly: “My requests are just to end the conservatorship without being evaluated. I want to petition basically to end the conservatorship.”

The new court documents reveal that Britney was actually preparing to file her own petition to terminate the conservatorship, but was going to wait until Jamie’s full removal first. They add that his removal will be necessary for drawing up Britney and her fiancé Sam Asghari’s pre-nuptial agreement, as it will require the conservatorship’s compliance.

"Mr. Spears cannot be permitted to hold a position of control over his daughter for another day," the document states.

Britney’s next court hearing is scheduled for September 29 and is expected to be a pivotal moment in her case. Judge Brenda Penny, who’s resided over her case thus far, is expected to rule on whether to remove Jamie from his role in the conservatorship, and whether the conservatorship will be shifted onto the route for termination.

In the meantime, Britney’s case is still being heavily scrutinized and followed by the public, with Netflix’s new documentary on her conservatorship scheduled to be released the day after her hearing. Titled Britney Vs. Spears, the film is expected to dive deeper into the inner workings of her conservatorship and focus less on her media history, as was the primary focus of previous documentary Framing Britney Spears.