Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Reportedly Steps Down From Conservatorship

Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, has agreed to step down as her conservator, TMZ reports.

Spears’ requested that the courts remove Jamie — whom the pop singer has accused of financial and emotional abuse — as the head of her conservatorship.

According to TMZ, Jamie’s lawyer filed legal documents in which he says, "There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate ... and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears' best interests."

He added, "Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter's new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator."

The filing is a bit Cuomo-esque, as Jamie defends his actions despite agreeing to step down, saying that he rescued Britney during her time of emotional distress when he first took over her life. "Not only was she suffering mentally and emotionally,” the document says, “she was also being manipulated by predators and in financial distress. Mr. Spears came to his daughter's rescue to protect her." Jamie reportedly also attacked his ex and Britney’s mother, Lynne, saying she’s not helped Britney at all over the last 13 years.

Per TMZ, the document goes onto say, "Regardless of his formal title, Mr. Spears will always be Ms. Spears' father, he will always love her unconditionally, and he will always look out for her best interests."

Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, told TMZ in response to the filing: "We are pleased but not necessarily surprised that Mr. Spears and his lawyer finally recognize that he must be removed. We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others."