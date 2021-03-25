Britney Spears is requesting for her father to be removed from overseeing her personal affairs once again. At a hearing on Wednesday, the star’s court-appointed attorney Samuel D Ingham III told the judge that Spears would instead like to have her temporary conservator of her person, Jodi Montgomery, permanently take over the role instead, according to documents filed.

Her father, Jamie Spears, is still legally the sole conservator of her person; however, he temporarily transferred the role to Montgomery in September 2019 citing health issues. If the judge were to grant Spears’s latest request, the sole role Jamie would play in Spears’s conservatorship moving forward is as co-conservator of her finances, alongside bank Bessemer Trust. In the newest petition, Spears’s lawyer maintained that this new request does not waive the singer’s rights to petition for termination of the conservatorship in the future.

This is the second time Spears is requesting for her father to be removed as conservator of her person. In August 2020, she made her first request to the court for his removal as conservator of her person and her finances. In November, the judge ultimately denied her request, however she allowed Spears to add Bessemer Trust as co-conservator of her finances.

In the months since, the singer has amassed a huge amount of public support for her and the termination of her tightly managed conservatorship, largely due to the New York Times’s explosive Framing Britney Spears documentary. The film, which was the first major piece of visual media exploring the details of her current arrangement and her history of being mistreated by the press, drew messages of support from celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, Hayley Williams, Kacey Musgraves, and more. “Never has one person been so used and abandoned by every facet around her,” Musgraves wrote on her Instagram.

Spears has been under her conservatorship since 2008 when she was forcibly hospitalized after months of exhibiting erratic behavior, fueled by abusive paparazzi treatment and tabloid coverage. Though Spears is currently on hiatus from her professional pop star duties, she released three albums, served as judge on the X-Factor and completed two Las Vegas residencies while under her conservatorship. Since the summer of last year, there’s been growing fan support for the termination of her conservatorship under the #FreeBritney movement.