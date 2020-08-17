Cardi B Talks To Joe Biden About COVID-19 And The Presidential Election

Cardi B is celebrating her Elle cover launch with an interview with Joe Biden. Released on Monday, the conversation between the two included discussions on Medicare, free tuition, racial justice, and Donald Trump. Prior to backing Biden, Cardi supported candidate Bernie Sanders and frequently spoke with the Senator about the upcoming election on Instagram Live.

Now, Cardi is offering her support to Biden, and encouraging her young fans to get involved, while also asking him to deliver the facts.

"I have a whole list of things that I want our next president to do for us. But first, I just want Trump out. His mouth gets us in trouble so much. I don't want to be lied to — we're dealing with a pandemic right now, and I just want answers. I want to know when this will be over. I want to go back to my job," she told Biden. "But I don't want someone to lie to me and tell me that it's fine not to wear a mask, that everything is going to be okay. I want a president to tell me what the steps are for us to get better, to tell me, This is why it is taking so long, this is why other countries are doing better than ours. Tell me the truth, the hard-core truth."

Check out Cardi B's full interview with Joe Biden via Elle, below.