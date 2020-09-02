Coach Monica And Carole Baskin Will Compete On 'Dancing With The Stars'

Rumors have been swirling about the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars for months. Early on, there were some huge shakeups — most notably, that for the first time in its 15-year history, the upcoming 29th season would not be hosted by founding host Tom Bergeron. Instead, he was set to be replaced by America's Next Top Model's Tyra Banks, who is bound to bring some much-needed chaos to the long-running ABC reality hit. Now, the full cast for the new season has been announced — and there's plenty to be excited about.

The cast includes a who's who of recognizable names. Most noticeable is Carole "Big Cat Stan" Baskin, the unlikely star of Netflix's Emmy-nominated Tiger King, who has spent the months since her Netflix debut fending off accusations that she murdered her first husband by feeding him to her hungry pet tigers and talking about how much she wants to slap Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman for her hilarious impression.

But Netflix's dominance over this season doesn't stop there. The leading streaming service is getting even more free ABC promo with the casting of Monica Aldama, better known as "Coach Monica," the tough-loving leader of Cheer's Navarro College Bulldogs Cheer Team. Finally, there's Chrishell Stause, the ostensible "new girl" of our current reality TV obsession Selling Sunset, who has been given yet another avenue to discuss her very public divorce from This Is Us star Justin Hartley, which she allegedly learned about via text message.

Other notable names in the just-announced cast include Skai Jackson, the 18-year-old Disney Channel star who has recently risen as a bona fide style icon; Catfish documentarian and MTV host Nev Schulman; the season 11 Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe; the uncomfortably attractive actor Jesse Metcalfe, better known as the titular character in the underrated teen flick John Tucker Must Die; Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean; Olympic gold medalist figure skater Johnny Weir; and "Hot In Herre" rapper Nelly.

Find a full list of the competing contestants (and an announcement video) below.

Monica Aldama

Carole Baskin

Kaitlyn Bristowe

Vernon Davis

Anne Heche

Skai Jackson

Justina Machado

Jeannie Mai

AJ McLean

Jesse Metcalfe

Nelly

Charles Oakley

Nev Schulman

Chrishell Stause

Johnny Weir

Season 29 of Dancing With The Stars premieres on ABC on September 14th at 8:00pm.