Charli XCX is going on tour and, like everything else she puts her brilliant pop finger on, it’s going to be “fast, furious, iconic and deadly” — or so she teased in a self-written press release on Thursday.

The newly announced string of dates is in support of her forthcoming fifth studio album Crash, also announced on Thursday and scheduled to arrive just before the shows start, on March 18, 2022 via Atlantic Records. A week later, she’ll start her nearly three-month stint on the road, kicking off the tour on the U.S. west coast in Oakland, CA on March 26, before hitting the south and east coast, and wrapping up her shows in Chicago on April 29. She’ll then be off to the U.K. and Europe, with concerts in Paris, Brussels, Berlin, and more, and wrap up the 34-date run at Barcelona, Spain’s 2022 Primavera Sound music festival.

Crash — the final record in Charli’s record deal — is expected to be a major project for the U.K. superstar, who, over the past two years, has broken through to mainstream status with her lockdown album How I’m Feeling Now, and some help from a slew of trending songs on TikTok including “Lock It” from 2017’s Pop 2.

It’s already looking to be a stacked album as far as features go — with Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens on the project’s second single, “New Shapes,” out now. In Charli’s own words regarding the long list of collaborators:

“I was able to possess and persuade an incredible group of producers and collaborators to contribute to CRASH by using my femme fatale powers and a multitude of dark spells and curses. Some of these include A. G. Cook, George Daniel, Deaton Chris Anthony, Lotus IV, Caroline Polachek, Christine and the Queens, Oscar Holter, Digital Farm Animals, Rina Sawayama, Ian Kirkpatrik, Jason Evigan, Justin Raisen, Ariel Rechtshaid, Ilya, Oneohtrix Point Never, Jon Shave and Mike Wise. They will all remain locked in my basement forever.”

Read on for everything you need to know about attending Charli XCX’s 2022 tour, from the full list of cities and dates to how to buy tickets, and click here for everything we know so far about Crash.

Charli’s 2022 Tour Dates

North American live dates

March 26 - Fox Theatre - Oakland, CA

March 29 - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR

April 1 - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA

April 3 - The Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

April 6 - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO

April 8 - ACL Live at The Moody Theater - Austin, TX

April 9 - House of Blues Houston - Houston, TX

April 10 - House of Blues Dallas - Dallas, TX

April 12 - Orpheum Theater - New Orleans, LA

April 13 - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA

April 15 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

April 16 - The NorVa - Norfolk, VA

April 18 - The Fillmore Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

April 20 - House of Blues Boston - Boston, MA

April 22 - Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY

April 23 - Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY

April 25 - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON

April 26 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, MI

April 28 - Palace Theatre - Saint Paul, MN

April 29 - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL

European live dates

May 13 - Olympia Theatre - Dublin, Ireland

May 15 - O2 Academy - Glasgow, UK

May 17 - Victoria Warehouse - Manchester, UK

May 18 - O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK

May 19 - Alexandra Palace - London, UK

May 21 - UEA - Norwich, UK

May 22 - O2 Academy - Sheffield, UK

May 23 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

May 25 - Trianon - Paris, France*

May 27 - La Madeleine - Brussels, Belgium*

May 28 - TivoliVredenburg (Ronda Hall) - Utrecht, Netherlands

May 30 - Astra - Berlin, Germany

May 31 - Carlswerk Victoria - Cologne, Germany

June 2 - Primavera - Barcelona, Spain

June 4 - Fabrique - Milan, Italy

June 7 - La Riviera - Madrid, Spain

June 9 - Primavera - Barcelona, Spain

How to buy tickets to Charli XCX’s 2022 Tour

Tickets for all dates — save her May 25 show in Paris and May 27 show in Brussels — go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 12, 2021 via bandsintown for U.S. dates and TicketMaster for U.K. and European dates. For the Paris and Brussels shows, general sale tickets go live Wednesday, November 10.

Presale tickets for all other dates also go live Wednesday, November 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more info on her website.