Charli XCX Performed "Baby" & "Beg For You" On 'SNL'

Charli XCX brought her pop-vocals to NBC’s Saturday Night Live this weekend, as the sketch shows’ latest musical guest. While on set, the “Vroom Vroom” singer performed two singles from her upcoming album, Crash, which is set to drop on March 18th. While on set she also appeared as a singing armpit-meatball in a skit with SNL cast member Sarah Sherman, because, as always, anything goes on SNL.

The latest episode premiered on Saturday, March 5th. Scenes From A Marriage actor — and certified heartthrob — Oscar Isaac hosted the episode. Unfortunately Isaac and Charli didn’t have many scenes together, outside of brief duet during the aforementioned meatball situation, but both artists kept viewers entertained throughout the entire episode.

For her first performance of the night Charli sang “Beg For You,” and channeled her inner Petra Marklund on stage. The song features an interpolation of Marklund’s 2005 song, “Cry For You,” which was an instant hit. While wearing an all-white ensemble Charli sang her version of the early-aughts breakup ballad, giving it her signature electronic-twist.

Her next performance was of the revved-up song, “Baby.” After a quick outfit change Charli returned in a black, fringe, two-piece set, and delivered the song's sultry lyrics to the crowd. Accompanied by two back-up dancers she sang, “I’ma love you real / I’ma love you raw / I’ma love you in the kitchen,” while sashaying around the led stage.

If anything both musical numbers proved the singer is more than ready for her upcoming tour. Following the release of Crash, Charli will travel around North America and Europe to showcase her latest work.

The album is the singer's most collaborative to date, featuring musicians like Caroline Polachek and Christine the Queen. Charli originally planned on having both artists appear with her on SNL in December, but their performance was halted due to a COVID-19 surge. Perhaps, if we’re lucky, the singers will find time to join Charli onstage during her Spring 2022 tour. The concerts begin on March 26th in Oakland California, and conclude on June 9th, in Spain.

In the meantime you can listen to “Beg For You” and “Baby” on music streamers, and watch Charli’s SNL performances of both songs below.