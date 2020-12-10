Entertainment
Emma Stone And Nathan Fielder Will Star In A24's Unhinged Comedy 'The Curse'
Brought to you by the Safdie brothers.
What we need in these trying times is freakish, unhinged entertainment, and thankfully, Nathan Fielder and the Safdie Brothers are delivering us to laughter. We reported on their forthcoming half-hour Showtime comedy series The Curse back in February, and today the network announced that Emma Stone is the latest to join what will surely be a beautifully demented project.
The show's synopsis itself reads like mad libs: "The Curse is a genre-bending scripted comedy that explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring on their problematic new HGTV show.” Stone's Oscar-winning acting skills and her slept-on comedy chops feel like a perfect fit for Fielder's absurdist, cringe sense of humor popularized through Nathan for You and How To with John Wilson. Throw in the Sadie Brothers' signature manic energy á la Uncut Gems and Good Time, and you've got a hit on your hands! The Curse simply cannot come soon enough.
Fielder and Benny Safdie are set to star alongside stone, while Fielder will also co-direct and executive produce alongside the filmmaker brothers and Stone. And just like all things hyped and avant-garde-adjacent, The Curse will be produced by the Safdies' banner Elara Pictures and the ever-so-popular A24.