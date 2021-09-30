Somehow, the end of September is already here. And while the beginning of fall, of course, unfortunately marks the end of summer, it’s also the beginning of the most thrilling season for entertainment. If you’re like me, and think the best part of Halloween is vegging out on spooky content, then you’re in luck! Netflix is releasing an impressive lineup of titles to keep us entertained — and at least a little bit scared — all month long.

The streamer is going all in this year with a mix of new and returning programs featuring paranormal activity, thrilling mysteries, grizzly crimes, and unlikely romances. First up is The Guilty, a new Netflix Original starring Jake Gyllenhaal. Per the log-line, it follows a “troubled police detective demoted to 911 operator” scrambling to save a distressed caller during a harrowing day of reckonings. And if the trailer is any indication of what’s to come, it’s sure to be full of exciting twists and turns.

Sexy Beasts returns to Netflix on October 7th for its second season. Like the original, this delightfully-strange dating competition will feature a cast of people going on blind dates while disguised in prosthetics.

If a twisted romance is more your speed then stay tuned for the Penn Badgley-starring You, which premieres on October 15th. Season three continues to follow Joe Goldberg — a “dangerously charming” and obsessive man — as he navigates fatherhood while running away from his dark past. Come for the continuation of his tortured tale, and stay for Victoria Pedretti’s performance as his morally corrupt wife.

October 1st

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad – Netflix Documentary

Diana: The Musical – Netflix Special

Forever Rich – Netflix Film

The Guilty – Netflix Film

MAID – Netflix Series

Paik’s Spirit – Netflix Series

Scaredy Cats – Netflix Family

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light – Netflix Anime

Swallow – Netflix Film

A Knight’s Tale

An Inconvenient Truth

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1

As Good as It Gets

Awakenings

B.A.P.S.

Bad Teacher

The Cave

Desperado

The Devil Inside

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Team

The DUFF

Eagle Eye

Endless Love

Ghost

Gladiator

Hairspray (2007)

The Holiday

Jet Li’s Fearless

The Karate Kid (2010)

Malcolm X

Observe and Report

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Project X

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumor Has It…

Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Step Brothers

The Ugly Truth

Till Death

Titantic

Tommy Boy

Unthinkable

Waterworld

Zodiac

October 3rd

Scissor Seven: Season 3 – Netflix Anime

Upcoming Summer – Netflix Film

October 4th

On My Block: Season 4 – Netflix Series

October 5th

Escape The Undertaker – Netflix Film

October 6th

Bad Sport – Netflix Documentary

Baking Impossible – Netflix Series

The Blacklist: Season 8

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things

The Five Juanas – Netflix Series

Love is Blind: Brazil – Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)

There’s Someone Inside Your House – Netflix Film

October 7th

The Billion Dollar Code – Netflix Series

Sexy Beasts: Season 2 – Netflix Series

The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2 – Netflix Anime

October 8

A Tale Dark & Grimm – Netflix Family

Family Business: Season 3 – Netflix Series

Grudge / Kin – Netflix Film

LOL Surprise: The Movie

My Brother, My Sister – Netflix Film

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle – Netflix Family

Pretty Smart – Netflix Series

October 9

Blud Period – Netflix Anime

Insidious: Chapter 2

October 11

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 – Netflix Family

Going in Style

The King’s Affection – Netflix Series

Shameless (U.S.): Season 11

October 12

Bright: Samurai Soul – Netflix Anime

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis – Netflix Documentary

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano – Netflix Documentary

Mighty Express: Season 5 – Netflix Family

The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 – Netflix Documentary

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It

Smart People

October 13

Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate – Netflix Film

Hiacynt – Netflix Film

Reflection of You – Netflix Series

Violet Evergarden, the Movie

October 14

Another Life: Season 2 – Netflix Series

In the Dark: Season 3

One Night in Paris – Netflix Film

October 15

CoComelon: Season

The Forgotten Battle – Netflix Film

The Four of Us – Netflix Film

Karma’s World – Netflix Family

Little Things: Season 4 – Netflix Series

My Name – Netflix Series

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween – Netflix Family

The Trip – Netflix Film

You: Season 3 – Netflix Series

October 16

Misfit: The Series – Netflix Family

Victoria & Abdul

October 19

In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo – Netflix Film

October 20

Found – Netflix Documentary

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3 – Netflix Family

Night Teeth – Netflix Film

Stuck Together – Netflix Film

October 21

Flip a Coin – ONE OK ROCK Documentary – Netflix Documentary

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 – Netflix Family

Insiders – Netflix Series

Komi Can’t Communicate – Netflix Anime

Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam – Netflix Series

Sex, Love & goop – Netflix Series

October 22

Adventure Beast – Netflix Series

Dynasty: Season 4

Inside Job – Netflix Series

Little Big Mouth – Netflix Film

Locke & Key: Season 2 – Netflix Series

Maya and the Three – Netflix Family

More than Blue: The Series – Netflix Series

Roaring Twenties – Netflix Documentary

October 24

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks

October 25

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

October 26

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3

Sex: Unzipped – Netflix Series

October 27

Begin Again

Hypnotic – Netflix Film

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 – Netflix Film

Sintonia: Season 2 – Netflix Series

Wentworth: Season 8

October 28

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3 – Netflix Series

The Motive – Netflix Documentary

October 29