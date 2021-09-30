Entertainment
Everything Coming To Netflix In October
Spooky season is off to a strong start.
Somehow, the end of September is already here. And while the beginning of fall, of course, unfortunately marks the end of summer, it’s also the beginning of the most thrilling season for entertainment. If you’re like me, and think the best part of Halloween is vegging out on spooky content, then you’re in luck! Netflix is releasing an impressive lineup of titles to keep us entertained — and at least a little bit scared — all month long.
The streamer is going all in this year with a mix of new and returning programs featuring paranormal activity, thrilling mysteries, grizzly crimes, and unlikely romances. First up is The Guilty, a new Netflix Original starring Jake Gyllenhaal. Per the log-line, it follows a “troubled police detective demoted to 911 operator” scrambling to save a distressed caller during a harrowing day of reckonings. And if the trailer is any indication of what’s to come, it’s sure to be full of exciting twists and turns.
Sexy Beasts returns to Netflix on October 7th for its second season. Like the original, this delightfully-strange dating competition will feature a cast of people going on blind dates while disguised in prosthetics.
If a twisted romance is more your speed then stay tuned for the Penn Badgley-starring You, which premieres on October 15th. Season three continues to follow Joe Goldberg — a “dangerously charming” and obsessive man — as he navigates fatherhood while running away from his dark past. Come for the continuation of his tortured tale, and stay for Victoria Pedretti’s performance as his morally corrupt wife.
Keep reading for a list of everything else coming to the streamer next month.
October 1st
- A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad – Netflix Documentary
- Diana: The Musical – Netflix Special
- Forever Rich – Netflix Film
- The Guilty – Netflix Film
- MAID – Netflix Series
- Paik’s Spirit – Netflix Series
- Scaredy Cats – Netflix Family
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light – Netflix Anime
- Swallow – Netflix Film
- A Knight’s Tale
- An Inconvenient Truth
- Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
- As Good as It Gets
- Awakenings
- B.A.P.S.
- Bad Teacher
- The Cave
- Desperado
- The Devil Inside
- Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
- Double Team
- The DUFF
- Eagle Eye
- Endless Love
- Ghost
- Gladiator
- Hairspray (2007)
- The Holiday
- Jet Li’s Fearless
- The Karate Kid (2010)
- Malcolm X
- Observe and Report
- Once Upon a Time in Mexico
- Project X
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
- Rumor Has It…
- Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9
- Serendipity
- Spy Kids
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
- Spy Kids 3: Game Over
- Step Brothers
- The Ugly Truth
- Till Death
- Titantic
- Tommy Boy
- Unthinkable
- Waterworld
- Zodiac
October 3rd
- Scissor Seven: Season 3 – Netflix Anime
- Upcoming Summer – Netflix Film
October 4th
- On My Block: Season 4 – Netflix Series
October 5th
- Escape The Undertaker – Netflix Film
October 6th
- Bad Sport – Netflix Documentary
- Baking Impossible – Netflix Series
- The Blacklist: Season 8
- Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things
- The Five Juanas – Netflix Series
- Love is Blind: Brazil – Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)
- There’s Someone Inside Your House – Netflix Film
October 7th
- The Billion Dollar Code – Netflix Series
- Sexy Beasts: Season 2 – Netflix Series
- The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2 – Netflix Anime
October 8
- A Tale Dark & Grimm – Netflix Family
- Family Business: Season 3 – Netflix Series
- Grudge / Kin – Netflix Film
- LOL Surprise: The Movie
- My Brother, My Sister – Netflix Film
- Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle – Netflix Family
- Pretty Smart – Netflix Series
October 9
- Blud Period – Netflix Anime
- Insidious: Chapter 2
October 11
- The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 – Netflix Family
- Going in Style
- The King’s Affection – Netflix Series
- Shameless (U.S.): Season 11
October 12
- Bright: Samurai Soul – Netflix Anime
- Convergence: Courage in a Crisis – Netflix Documentary
- Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano – Netflix Documentary
- Mighty Express: Season 5 – Netflix Family
- The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 – Netflix Documentary
- Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It
- Smart People
October 13
- Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate – Netflix Film
- Hiacynt – Netflix Film
- Reflection of You – Netflix Series
- Violet Evergarden, the Movie
October 14
- Another Life: Season 2 – Netflix Series
- In the Dark: Season 3
- One Night in Paris – Netflix Film
October 15
- CoComelon: Season
- The Forgotten Battle – Netflix Film
- The Four of Us – Netflix Film
- Karma’s World – Netflix Family
- Little Things: Season 4 – Netflix Series
- My Name – Netflix Series
- Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
- Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween – Netflix Family
- The Trip – Netflix Film
- You: Season 3 – Netflix Series
October 16
- Misfit: The Series – Netflix Family
- Victoria & Abdul
October 19
- In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo – Netflix Film
October 20
- Found – Netflix Documentary
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3 – Netflix Family
- Night Teeth – Netflix Film
- Stuck Together – Netflix Film
October 21
- Flip a Coin – ONE OK ROCK Documentary – Netflix Documentary
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 – Netflix Family
- Insiders – Netflix Series
- Komi Can’t Communicate – Netflix Anime
- Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam – Netflix Series
- Sex, Love & goop – Netflix Series
October 22
- Adventure Beast – Netflix Series
- Dynasty: Season 4
- Inside Job – Netflix Series
- Little Big Mouth – Netflix Film
- Locke & Key: Season 2 – Netflix Series
- Maya and the Three – Netflix Family
- More than Blue: The Series – Netflix Series
- Roaring Twenties – Netflix Documentary
October 24
- We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks
October 25
- King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
October 26
- Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3
- Sex: Unzipped – Netflix Series
October 27
- Begin Again
- Hypnotic – Netflix Film
- Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 – Netflix Film
- Sintonia: Season 2 – Netflix Series
- Wentworth: Season 8
October 28
- Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3 – Netflix Series
- The Motive – Netflix Documentary
October 29
- Army of Thieves – Netflix Film
- Colin in Black & White – Netflix Series
- Dear Mother – Netflix Film
- Mythomaniac: Season 2 – Netflix Series
- Roaring Twenties – Netflix Documentary (new episodes)
- Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go
- The Time It Takes – Netflix Series