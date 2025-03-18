This New Witchy Horror Movie Is Basically An It-Girl Summit

Witchcraft has never been cooler, and an upcoming movie with a cast comprised exclusively of Hollywood It girls is going to prove it. Forbidden Fruits will tell the story of a group of mall employees who create a spell-casting cult beneath the store where they work. But tensions flare when a new member challenges just how performative their sisterhood really is.

IFC Films and the horror streamer Shudder acquired the rights to Forbidden Fruits on March 18. The film is adapted from cowriter Lily Houghton’s play Of the Women Came the Beginning of Sin, and Through Her We All Die. The original play takes aim at the pitfalls of how to foster and express femininity in a fraught sociopolitical climate.

The plot is just part of the draw. The Forbidden Fruits cast has also been revealed, and it pretty much includes every buzzy actress you could imagine.

The Forbidden Fruits Cast Is Spellbinding

The movie centers on Apple, an employee at Free Eden (a play on Free People) who runs a cult beneath the store, having enlisted coworkers Cherry and Fig to be her “fruit” followers. Pumpkin is the new member who starts shaking everything up.

It hasn’t been revealed who’s playing which part yet, but Forbidden Fruits will star Lili Reinhart, Lola Tung, Victoria Pedretti, Alexandra Shipp, and Emma Chamberlain.

David Fisher/Shutterstock, Broadimage/Shutterstock

This marks influencer Chamberlain’s first acting role.

The Witches Are Flying To Screens Next Year

Forbidden Fruits is in production. There’s no exact release date just yet, but the horror flick is slated to be released sometime in 2026. The plan is for the movie to get a theatrical release, and it will likely stream on Shudder as well.