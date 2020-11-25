'Tis officially the season for gift-giving. For us, that's a full month in which we'll be providing gift ideas for everyone on your list with our holiday gift guides. So make your holiday shopping a breeze this season, and let us help you find gifts for all the people in your life.

Pop culture has always provided an escape from the harshness of reality, and no year encapsulated that need for escape better than this last one. Even as the entertainment industry braced against the negative effects of the pandemic, there were still moments from pop culture that united us all. From the explosive popularity of Animal Crossing for Nintendo, to Beyoncé's uplifting visual album Black Is King, to the sweet sentiments of Schitt's Creek, to the nonsensical familiarity of Emily In Paris, we found our fun where we could. For the pop culture lover in your life, from stocking stuffers to game consoles, find our 20 best picks for pop culture gifts below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.