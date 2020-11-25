Claire Valentine

19 Gifts For The Pop Culture Lover

From Rose Apothecary items to a chess set for 'Queen's Gambit' fans.

'Tis officially the season for gift-giving. For us, that's a full month in which we'll be providing gift ideas for everyone on your list with our holiday gift guides. So make your holiday shopping a breeze this season, and let us help you find gifts for all the people in your life.

Pop culture has always provided an escape from the harshness of reality, and no year encapsulated that need for escape better than this last one. Even as the entertainment industry braced against the negative effects of the pandemic, there were still moments from pop culture that united us all. From the explosive popularity of Animal Crossing for Nintendo, to Beyoncé's uplifting visual album Black Is King, to the sweet sentiments of Schitt's Creek, to the nonsensical familiarity of Emily In Paris, we found our fun where we could. For the pop culture lover in your life, from stocking stuffers to game consoles, find our 20 best picks for pop culture gifts below.

A24 Mini Puzzles
A24 Films

Whether it's Lady Bird's cast, The Opal, or Charlie's Head, these film-themed mini puzzles are the perfect stocking stuffer.

Maya and Anna 'pen15' Mug
Junior High Press

For the bestie who gets you.

Galaxy Buds Live
Samsung

With their iconic shape and ergonomic design, Galaxy Buds Live combine next-level design with new and improved technology. Boasting 12mm speakers and internal air vents for a more spacious audio experience, these wireless earbuds will change your relationship to sound.

Rose Apothecary Tinted Lip Balm
Beekman 1802

The Schitt's Creek store, come to life.

Nintendo Switch: Animal Crossing Edition
Nintendo

For the truly obsessed, this Nintendo Switch console comes with an adorable Animal Crossing design.

UO x Disney's 'Fantasia' 80th Anniversary Crewneck
Urban Outfitters

Sweet nostalgia reigns.

"WAP" Umbrella
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion

For when you don't have a mop handy.

Polaroid Now - The Mandalorian Themed Gift Set
Polaroid

Two packs of collectible film, a camera strap, and autofocus and double exposure features make this a great set.

Warm & Wonderful X Rowing Blazers Women's Sheep Sweater
Rowing Blazers

Fans of The Crown will appreciate this remake of Princess Diana's iconic sheep sweater.

Beyoncé 'Black Is King' Long-Sleeved Tee
Beyoncé

Relive one of the year's best albums.

"Rain On Me" Boots
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

To help you stay dry, boots.

BTS Boy With Luv Acrylic Travel Cup
BTS

Sip on your iced coffee with this nod to BTS.

34+35 dad hat
Ariana Grande

For the Arianator who loved Positions.

'Friends' Peephole Frame
Kohl's

Now you just need to paint your door purple.

'The Craft' Hoodie
Hot Topic

Now is the time, this is the hour to show your love for The Craft.

'Emily in Paris' Phone Case
Awsaccy

The preferred phone case of American fools in Paris.

'Parasite': A Graphic Novel In Storyboards
Grand Central Publishing

Let director Bong Joon Ho walk through making 2020's Best Picture Oscar winner.

Wooden Beginners Chess Set
Pawnson Creations

For fans of The Queen's Gambit ready to pick up a new hobby.

'folklore' Limited Edition Cardigan
Taylor Swift

"And when I felt like I was an old cardigan, under someone's bed, you put me on and said I was your favorite."

'I'm A Hot Dog' Dog Tank
Fashion Nova

Sometimes your dog needs to have a Hot Girl moment too.