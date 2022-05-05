Harry Styles fans are getting treated to another major piece of Harry news this week. First, the singer announced his One Night Only in New York show — which is, as you may have guessed — a one-night only live performance at the UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, where he will perform his upcoming album Harry’s House for the first time. Now, the singer is announcing a full North American tour for the album, which will be released on May 20.

Described in an interview with Better Homes & Gardens as being about “belonging, peace, and domesticity,” Harry’s House will be the singer’s third solo album and first release in nearly three years since his last record, Fine Line, came out. According to a release, the tour, called Love on Tour 2022, will be turning venues into “Harry’s House” for the run of shows. What can we expect? Light woods? Vases of dried flowers? Guitars lazily strewn about? Floor pillows?!

Fans will have a few months to get acquainted with the album (e.g. memorize all its lyrics so they can scream along) before Styles embarks on his tour on August 15. Instead of playing several cities once, he’ll play only a handful of major cities for a several nights, which we’re guessing is because there’s going to be some kind of elaborate setup to create “Harry’s House.” The tour kicks off Monday, August 15th and Tuesday, August 16th in Toronto, Ontario, followed by residencies in New York City for not just one, but ten nights; Austin, Texas for five nights, and Chicago for five nights before wrapping up in Los Angeles for 10 nights.

For everything we know about attending Love On Tour 2022, including the full tour schedule, dates, and how to score tickets, read on.

WHERE IS THE 2022 LOVE ON TOUR PLAYING?

Here’s the full schedule of Styles’ Love on Tour 2022 dates.

Love On Tour 2022 North American dates:

Mon Aug 15 –Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena ^

Tue Aug 16 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena ^

Sun Aug 28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *

Thu Sep 01 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *

Fri Sep 02 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *

Sat Sep 03 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *

Wed Sep 07 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *

Thu Sep 08 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *

Sat Sep 10 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *

Wed Sep 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *

Thu Sep 15 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *

Wed Sep 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *

Sun Sep 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~

Mon Sep 26 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~

Wed Sep 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~

Thu Sep 29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~

Sun Oct 02 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~

Thu Oct 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center #

Sat Oct 08 – Chicago, IL – United Center #

Sun Oct 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center #

Thu Oct 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center #

Fri Oct 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center #

Mon Oct 31 – Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum +

Wed Nov 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

Fri Nov 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

Sat Nov 05 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

Mon Nov 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

Wed Nov 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

Fri Nov 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

Sat Nov 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

Mon Nov 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

Tue Nov 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

^Madi Diaz

*Blood Orange

~Gabriels

#Jessie Ware

+Ben Harper

Who is opening on Love On Tour 2022?

There will be a different opener for each city, with Madi Diaz kicking off the tour in Toronto, followed by Blood Orange in New York City, Gabriels in Austin, Jessie Ware in Chicago, and Ben Harper in Los Angeles.

How To Buy Tickets to Love On Tour 2022

For presale, fans can register with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform here through Thursday, May 19 at 10 p.m. ET for the Verified Fan presale. Regular tickets go on sale Thursday, May 26th at 12 p.m. local time at hstyles.co.uk/tour.