Jamie Lynn Defended Her Support Of Sister Britney Spears, Despite Backlash

After months of silence, Jamie Lynn Spears is ready to talk. The actress — and younger sister of pop star Britney Spears — was interviewed by ABC’s Juju Chang to promote her new memoir Things I Should Have Said. Their emotional conversation aired this morning on Good Morning America, and will be shown again tonight on Nightline.

Yesterday, ABC released a clip of their conversation on Twitter. In it, a teary-eyed Jamie Lynn says, “I love my sister,” before Chang adds, “but things have gotten complicated.” The upcoming tell-all will be released on January 18th.

Per the synopsis, it’s an intimate look at Spears’ work and family life from her unfiltered perspective. Things I Should Have Said details her experience working on Zoey 101, along with her teen-pregnancy, an ATC accident that nearly took her daughter's life, and, of course, her relationship with her older sister.

During the interview, Jamie Lynn explained that she and Britney were very close growing up, and said her sister “felt like another momma.” In her book she wrote that Britney's temperament changed throughout the years, describing her as “erratic,” “paranoid,” and “spiraling.”

Though she declined to discuss her sister's current mental state in the interview, she did tell Chang, “I’m allowed to say how I felt in those [moments], because that matters. It matters that I was in pain.”

On November 12th, Britney was finally released from her 13 year long conservatorship. The singer appeared in court to explain the rigid and unethical restrictions she was placed under, before the judge sided in her favor. According to Jamie Lynn, she was supportive of that decision.

“I was happy, I was,” she said of the conservatorship's end. Online many people have criticized her silence over the years. During the interview Jamie Lynn explained she was preoccupied by her first pregnancy. “When it was put into place I was 17 years old,” she said. “I was about to have a baby so I didn’t understand what was happening. Nor was I focused on that. I was focused on the fact that I was a 17-year-old about to have a baby. I understand just as little about it then as I do now.”

The actress then clarified she was not in charge of Britney’s estate during her conservatorship, and supported her decision to end it. “So when she needed help, I set up ways to do so,” she said, adding that she went out of her way to send the contacts of people who could assist.

Despite her claims, Britney has criticized her family's actions numerous times — and specifically the actions of her little sister. She most recently posted a photo of a typewriter — possibly in response to her sister's upcoming book — and wrote, “Shall I start from THE BEGINNING.”