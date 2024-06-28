BTS member Jimin is gearing up for his sophomore solo album Muse, and he’s surrounded by sunny vibes, vibrant production, and unabashed love, as evidenced by a new single.

“Smeraldo Garden Marching Band,” which features the South Korean rapper Loco, was inspired by marching bands and their big, bouncy rhythms, according to a press release. Fittingly, the track sounds nothing short of a joyful walk on a summer afternoon, incorporating orchestral and hip-hop influences to evoke the sonic equivalent of a smile. While The Beatles harnessed a similar exuberance for their fictional Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, Jimin references a very real connection: his friendships with producers Pdogg, GHSTLOOP, and EVAN, whom he worked with on his 2023 debut Face.

Photo Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

Lyrically, the track describes the need to confess an overwhelming love. After examining “the things we couldn’t say before,” Jimin can’t stop himself from professing “I wanna hold your hand / I want you babe.” Loco continues the energetic and emotional explosion as he admits, “I might burst with a pop.” Even its title draws inspiration from the theme, referencing “Smeraldo,” a fictional flower that symbolizes “the truth untold.” (The plant’s lore was previously explored on BTS’ Love Yourself 轉 Tear album.)

The high-spirited tune is our first taste of Jimin’s Muse, which drops on July 19 via BIGHIT MUSIC. In addition to “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band,” the collection features six additional tracks: “Who;” “Rebirth (Intro);” “Interlude: Showtime;” “Slow Dance” featuring Sofia Carson;” “Be Mine;” and “Closer Than This.”

Below, Jimin shares a never-before-seen selfie exclusively with NYLON, plus more ethereal concept photos as he enters his new era.

