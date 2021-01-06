Julia Fox Plays A Cam Girl In The Trailer For 'PVT Chat'

In 2019, the entire world fell in love with the talented and beautiful Julia Fox thanks to her breakout performance in The Safdie Brothers' diamond district hit Uncut Gems. As the no-bullshit girlfriend and employee of Adam Sandler's Howard Ratner, Fox, playing a character coveniently named Julia, was brilliant, switching from sexy seductress to unhinged street-yeller with aplomb. Based on that performance — her first in a feature — it was clear that Fox was destined for big things, and now, the 30-year-old actress is ready for her big followup in the upcoming Ben Hozie thriller PVT Chat.

"A romance about: freedom, fantasy, death, and friendship" is the subtitle for PVT Chat, which stars Fox as Scarlet, a San Francisco-based cam girl who strikes up a questionable online relationship with a New York-based internet gambler. (The parallels between this film and Uncut Gems are already presenting themselves.) Sooner or later, that gambler, Jack (played by The Bold Type's resident dot-com enthusiast), develops an unhealthy obsession with Scarlet, which only intensifies when he thinks he sees her in his neighborhood.

An official synopsis for the film reads: "Jack is an internet gambler living in NYC who becomes fixated on Scarlet - a cam girl from San Francisco. His obsession reaches a boiling point when fantasy materializes in reality and Jack sees Scarlet on a rainy Chinatown street." Judging by the appropriately brooding trailer, things go from naughtily innocent (simple, straightforward chats about how Scarlet got into being a dom by seeking out the bullied boys in her class to torture on play-dates) to creepily dangerous (spying through dark rooms, breaking glass bottles on subway platforms, fist-fighting in public) as their worlds slowly but surely begin to collide.

Written and directed by New York-based indie filmmaker Ben Hozie (2014's Anunciation, 2017's The Lion's Den), PVT Chat received generally favorable reviews from critics after its premiere at last year's Fantasia Fest, with much of the praise being bestowed on Julia Fox's spotlight-stealing performance. Which is to say, yes, I am very ready for The Era of Julia Fox Dominance. (No pun intended.)

Check out the eerie trailer below. PVT Chat hits select theaters on February 5th and VOD on February 9th.