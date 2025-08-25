One thing about Lady Gaga: You never know her next move. During her Aug. 23 show at Madison Square Garden, the pop star treated fans to an impromptu performance of her 2011 hit “Marry The Night” — a track she hasn’t played in years.

Mother Monster whipped out the track during the stripped-down section of the show, where she performs with just a piano. She prefaced the song with a long, sentimental intro, saying, “New York is a big deal in my heart. It’s so hard to describe — when you go somewhere, it’s your home, and it hits you so hard. When I’m here I think about all the hard work that it took to get to this stage and I’m so grateful to have you in the audience tonight.”

“I wanted to sing something special for you tonight,” she went on to say. “I don’t think this song can be about any other place.” Fans fell silent as they waited for Gaga’s first note, before erupting into a collective scream.

The song got progressively more emotional as Gaga went on, with the Academy Award winner nearly in tears by the end.

The night prior, the “Poker Face” singer surprised concert-goers with a spontaneous performance of the Born This Way deep cut “Hair.” Gaga still has four more nights at MSG ahead of her — two this week, and two in September — but it looks like Night 2 is going to be a hard one to top.