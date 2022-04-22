Lindsay Lohan's Podcast, 'The Lohdown,' Premieres Next Week

The Lohanaissance is just beginning. Lindsay Lohan has shared the title and premiere date of her new podcast, The Lohdown With Lindsay Lohan, premiering this Tuesday, April 26th.

The Parent Trap actress announced the live date her Instagram on Thursday, writing, "Excited to share my new podcast with you! 🤗" in the caption.

A preview of the podcast opens with the first notes of Lohan’s highly-underrated 2004 song “Rumors.” Lohan then says, "Hello, world. It's me, Lindsay Lohan, and I'm here to tell you about my brand-new podcast, The Lohdown."

"I want The Lohdown to be a place where you can get to know me — the 100% authentic me," the Mean Girls actress continues. "Having starred in dozens of movies and TV shows, I'm usually the one being interviewed. But now it's my turn to ask all the questions, to dig deep and hear all about the fascinating and wonderful things that my guests are doing in their lives."

"The successes, the failures, the hard work and the moments in life that make you smile, I want The Lohdown on it all," Lohan adds.

Lohan says that on The Lohdown, she’ll “talk to people from all different backgrounds: actors, musicians, entrepreneurs, producers, YouTube personalities and many more."

"I'm not here to ask surface-level questions; I'm here for the stories that hold meaning," she says. "I can't wait to share each and every episode with you. Please make sure you subscribe to The Lohdown wherever you get your podcasts, and you can find the show on YouTube as well, so you don't miss a single episode."

An official description on Spotify, "Each day we live is full of promise and endless possibilities. Life shouldn't be spent worrying about the things trying to drag us down. Lindsay Lohan is here to bring you the ultimate guide to living fully on The Lohdown. She's here to share with you the things, people, places and ideas that she loves.

From the greatest undiscovered music to the global causes that need your attention and support. She's like the big sister that you never had, or if you just need an extra sister who's ready to lend and ear to hear about your joys and your dilemmas. Each week will be filled with new and fascinating stories that span the world of entertainment to everyday makeup and beauty tips and tricks. Lindsay is living her best life and bringing you along for The Lohdown."

Lohan first announced her podcast back in October. The actress is also getting back in the acting game, inking a three-movie deal with Netflix that will kick off with holiday rom-com Falling For Christmas, slated to be released later this year. Now all we need is another Lohan album.