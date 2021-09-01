Made In America 2021 returns this Labor Day Weekend with a stacked lineup. The Jay-Z-founded music festival is celebrating its tenth anniversary. Like many events, last year's celebration was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so this year's festivities will be bigger than ever.

Made In America 2021 boats an impressive lineup of over 30 artists performing chart-topping hits during the two-day event. Those unable to attend in person don’t have to miss out, as Tidal Music is live-streaming the concert this year, offering full digital-access to the festival.

Tidal also has their own stage where they’re hosting up and coming artists. Previously, they provided a platform for Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie, Sheck Wes and Ari Lennox at the beginning of their careers. This year, Tidal’s hosting artists like Bia, Mozzy, Lloyd Banks, Foushee, and more.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Made In America 2021.

Made In America 2021 lineup

Made in America 2021 features an exciting mix of artists that are leading the Rap and R&B genres. This year's headliners are Lil Baby and Justin Bieber. The exact schedule hasn’t been released, but the lineup is below.

Saturday: Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Kehlani, Young Thug, Baby Keem, A$AP Ferg, Griselda, Coi Leray, Morray, Latto, Bia, Fivio Foreign, Kaash Paige, Pi’erre Bourne, Duke Deuce, Maeta, Destin Conrad

Sunday: Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Bobby Shmurda, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, Tinashe, Freddie Gibbs, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Lloyd Banks, Foushee, Mariah the Scientist, Mozzy, Cazzu, Capella Grey, 26AR

Made In America 2021 dates and locations:

The Philadelphia-based festival takes place on Saturday, September 4th and Sunday, September 5th at Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Artists will perform at the Rocky, Liberty, and TIDAL stages.

How to stream the Made In America 2021 festival:

Made in America is partnered with Jay Z’s music streamer, Tidal, to live-stream the entire festival. Those who cannot attend in person can watch the show virtually at TIDAL.com/MIA or YouTube.com/TIDAL.

At home viewers can pick which stage to view, and toggle between options to see all their favorite artists!

Made In America 2021 COVID-19 restrictions:

The festival is adhering to all local public health mandates. Attendees need proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test (at least 48 hours before) in order to enter.

Made in America also partnered with CLEAR Health Pass to make the check-in process run smoothly. Before arrival, attendees should enroll with CLEAR’s Health Pass to complete their COVID-19 pre-screening. According to the festival organizers it can take up to two hours for your status to be verified.

For more information visit the Made In America website.

How to buy Made In America 2021 tickets:

You can purchase tickets through the Made In America website. One day tickets and weekend passes start at $89.50.