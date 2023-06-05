After countless delays, investigative exposés, and a headline-grabbing premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival — HBO’s The Idol is finally here.

The controversial Sam Levinson and Abel Tesfaye-helmed show, which darkly dives into the budding relationship between a young pop star and a sleazy club owner (and possible cult leader) while also commenting on celebrity, exploitation, and media, made its world premiere on Sunday and already the reviews are looking pretty... mixed (and that’s putting it nicely). NPR called it “stylish” but “inert”; USA Today called it “sexist, gratuitous, [and] exploitative”; while CNN declared its first epsiode to be — perhaps the worst review of all — “just plain boring.”

Of course, we’ll let you all decide what to make of the star-studded spectacle, which in the first half-hour already includes several topless Lily-Rose Depp scenes. The show is already shaping up to be one of 2023’s more controversial events, but there is one thing that hopefully everyone can agree on: the music in the show is actually... pretty good.

For a show about pop stars, there’s no shortage of pop music. The pop queen herself, Madonna, plays during a pivotal scene in a club, and there are additional sonic appearances from Prince, Nicki Minaj, Fiona Apple, Diplo, and more. Given that the show’s official soundtrack is curated by The Weeknd, there is little doubt that it will be just as on-the-pulse on the state of pop music, new and old.

Below, see every song that’s featured on the show, and come back each Sunday as we update the list:

Season 1 Episode 1: ‘Pop Tarts & Rat Tales’