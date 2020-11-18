Miley Cyrus Teases Wild "Prisoner" Video With Dua Lipa

The countdown to Miley Cyrus' seventh studio album Plastic Hearts is well under way, and she's dipping her toe back into her old partying ways for the occasion. If Cyrus' teased footage from her upcoming video for her single "Prisoner" featuring disco pop sensation Dua Lipa is any indication, the girls are absolutely going wild.

The teaser clip comes with all the tenets of a deliciously destructive, extremely fun bender. There's asses shaking in ripped fishnets, lots of blood, and Dua and Cyrus jumping up and down on the bed while blasting cigs. Oh, and a jump scare with a zombie women. All this goes down over the sound of a rapid heartbeat as if to say, "Do you remember to party?" Cyrus tweeted a video still of her drenched in blood to confirm that she and Lipa were in fact "Coming 4 Blood." We've been warned.

"Prisoner" is one of three Plastic Heart tracks with a feature; Cyrus also recruited classic rock legends Billy Idol and Joan Jett for "Night Crawling" and "Bad Karma," respectively. Cyrus has been on her rock tip as of late, covering Blondie's "Heart of Glass" to The Cranberries' "Zombie" as clues for what seems to be her full-fledged rock star era.

Plastic Hearts lands on November 27 and the video for "Prisoner" November 19 at 7 PM EST.