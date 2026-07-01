On Tour With Naomi Scott

If you were keeping up with NYLON’s weekly best new music roundup circa late 2025, early 2026, then you’re probably already well acquainted with Naomi Scott’s music. If not, allow us to fill you in: Known for her musical roles in such films as Aladdin, Smile 2, and Lemonade Mouth, the actor finally made the pivot to pop stardom earlier this year with her debut album, F.I.G (or Fall Into Grace, for the uninitiated), a nostalgically futuristic blend of Janet Jackson-esque R&B and alt-pop featuring contributions from Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes. Ask anyone with great taste and they’ll sing the album’s praises, while those who were lucky enough to catch Scott on her debut tour, which wrapped June 20 in Washington, D.C., know she has it — even if the theme of the show is “girl in process.”

To commemorate her first major headlining gig, the “Cherry” singer is giving NYLON an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the F.I.G tour, taking us through the physical (and vocal) warm-ups before the show to her final bow on The Atlantis stage.

Stretching backstage.

Getting ready.

Stage set and ready.

The ethos behind the shows is “Girl in Process.”

Catching the rhythm.

The insanely talented Izzy Fontaine and Kyla Wright.

Quick midset video... if you know you know.

Thank you for coming, singing the words, and your energy. Best first tour.

See you again soon.