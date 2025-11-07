Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“La Perla” by Rosalía feat. Yahritza Y Su Esencia Who knew a song about an emotional terrorist — excuse me, un terrorista emocional — could be so fun, beautiful, and graceful at the same time? This track is laced with a feeling of liberation that transcends language, making this one of the most triumphant moments on Lux.

“Showbiz” by Hayley Williams What is there to say about Hayley Williams that hasn’t already been said? As one of the few mainstream pop acts brave enough to experiment with album structure, there’s no denying we’re watching the rock star live out her imperial phase in real time.

“Out The Window” by Kehlani Kehlani went to the Brandy school of R&B: layered harmonies, sticky melodies, and acrobatic adlibs galore. And while following up the biggest song of your career is no easy feat, Kehlani definitely rose to the occasion with this one.

“Girls Gone Wild” by JT Every line is better than the last, and the thumping bass-forward beat is irresistible. JT has a hit on her hands for sure.

“Sweet Nausea” by Naomi Scott The smooth vocals, the melancholic melody, the downtempo production... this is what rom-com post-breakup scene needle drops are all about.

“Lift You Up” by Danny Brown Danny Brown doing ‘90s house is textbook “never let them know your next move.” And because everything he touches turns to gold, his idiosyncratic voice lends itself nicely to the equally-quirky production.

“Selfish” by Charlotte Day Wilson Charlotte Day Wilson can be a traditionalist or a Kaytranada protégé whenever she wants to, and this track blends the two modes wonderfully.

“Stupid Little B*tch” by Alemeda “My mom thinks she knows her daughter” — what a way to open a song. Alemeda conveys more emotion in one minute and 32 seconds than some artists do in an entire album, further proving our previous claim that she’s one to watch.

“Don’t Ever Leave Me” by Faouzia Maybe a niche comparison, but this song is like Ariana Grande’s “Touch It” meets Evanescence. In other words, it’s really really great.