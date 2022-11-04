If you didn’t happen to score a ticket to Paramore’s intimate fall 2022 tour, we have good news: You now have another chance to catch the band live at a venue near you.

On Nov. 4, the veteran pop-punk band announced a new tour set for the summer of 2023 — this one, however, is on a much bigger scale as they’re set to play stadiums in major cities across North America.

The trek kicks off on May 23 in Charlotte, NC, and will take the band down the East Coast and through the Midwest, with a stop in Toronto, before wrapping up on the West Coast and ending with its final show on Aug. 2 in St. Paul, MN.

The band will bring along a slate of openers to join them on the tour, including English rock band Bloc Party, Foals, The Linda Lindas, and Genesis Owusu.

The tour will support Paramore’s forthcoming sixth studio album, This Is Why, set for release on Feb. 10, 2023.

Below, find everything to know about attending the band’s 2023 tour, including the full schedule, openers, and how to buy tickets.

Where is Paramore’s 2023 tour playing?

PARAMORE IN NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

Tue May 23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*×

Thu May 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*×

Sat May 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Festival!

Tue May 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*×

Fri June 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*×

Sun Jun 04 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*×

Mon Jun 05 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse*×

Wed Jun 07 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*×

Thu Jun 08 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*×

Sat Jun 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center*×

Sun Jun 11 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paint Arena*×

Tue Jun 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center*×

Wed Jun 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live*×

Thu Jul 06 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center+°

Sat Jul 08 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena+°

Sun Jul 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center+°

Tue Jul 11 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center+°

Thu Jul 13 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena+°

Sun Jul 16 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena+

Wed Jul 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum+

Sat Jul 22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center+

Mon Jul 24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena+°

Tue Jul 25 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum+°

Thu Jul 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena+°

Sat Jul 29 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center+°

Sun Jul 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center+°

Wed Aug 02 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center+°

*With Support Bloc Party

+With Support from Foals

°With Support from The Linda Lindas

×With Support from Genesis Owusu

!Festival Performance

Who is opening on Paramore’s 2023 tour?

Depending on the show, Bloc Party, Foals, The Linda Lindas, or Australian singer Genesis Owusu will open for Paramore. English rock band Bloc Party was previously cited by Paramore as a major inspiration for the band’s forthcoming album.

How to buy tickets to Paramore’s 2023 tour

Registration to access the American Express Early Access presale and Verified Fan presale is open now through Monday, Nov. 7 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

American Express Early Access presale starts Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. local time to Thursday Nov. 10, at 7:30 a.m. local time.

Verified Fan presale starts Thursday Nov. 10 at 8 a.m. local time through 10 p.m. local time.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit Paramore’s website for all ticket info.