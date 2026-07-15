Phoebe Bridgers Brings A Band Of Children To ‘The Tonight Show’

Phoebe Bridgers is singlehandedly keeping the art of surprise alive. It started when she began playing last-minute pop-up shows at small venues around the country, which she followed up by announcing her upcoming Lost Tour before confirming a new album was on the way. But all of this is small potatoes compared to her latest stunt, which she somehow managed to pull off on late night television last night.

During a July 14 taping of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon teased a “surprise musical guest” to close out the show, providing only one clue for the sleuths at home: the artist would be performing the “worldwide TV debut of their new single.” This, of course, inspired a sea of oohs and ahhs from the audience, and the anticipation only grew after Fallon admitted they’ve never done this before.

That guest was Phoebe Bridgers, and the song was “Lost Boys.”

In keeping with the song’s youthful theme, Bridgers was joined by a band made up entirely of children. The group performed in front of an autumnally-hued forest — further proving our earlier claim that we’re about to have a Phoebe Bridgers fall.

Watch the full song below.