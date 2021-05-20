The New 'Sex And The City' Series Will Have A Nonbinary Character

Sex and the City’s upcoming reboot, And Just Like That, will head into production this summer with a new cast member: Sara Ramirez will join the series as its first nonbinary character, Che Diaz. Ramirez, who you may remember for her brilliant delivery and comedic timing as Callie Toress on Grey’s Anatomy, joins the series alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon as they reprise their original roles.

According to Deadline, Diaz is a queer stand up comedian who features Carrie Bradshaw on her sex and relationships podcast. The character will be “a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human, overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular.”

Michael Patrik King, the show’s executive producer, expressed his excitement about the series milestone in a statement. “Everyone at And Just Like That is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramirez has joined the Sex and the City family,” he said, “Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama – and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show.”

This role comes as a breath of fresh air amid many, fair, critiques of the series’ past. The original iteration of Sex and the City neglected to showcase the diversity of New York City, and oftentimes berated the LGBTQ community. SJP herself has noted that the show “didn’t age well” and appears “tone deaf.” While one new character can’t right six seasons of wrongs, we’re hopeful that this reboot will be the tonal shift the series needs.

Here’s everything we know about the Sex and the City reboot so far:

Who is behind the Sex and the City reboot?

Comedian and novelist Samantha Irby, Black Lightning writer Keli Goff, and Fresh Off The Boat former executive producer Rachna Fruchbom have all been brought on to write And Just Like That. The three POC writers will join showrunner and executive producer King, along with veteran writer Elisa Kurtisky. Together, they’re hoping to create a more diverse narrative.

According to TV Line, Casey Bloys, HBO Max Chief Content Officer, said the team is being “very, very, conscious about the understanding that New York has to reflect the way New York looks today.” He added that they intentionally hired a diverse staff because they did not want to tell a story with, “all white writers or an all white cast.

Will the original cast members return?

Unfortunately, Kim Catrall will not return as her iconic character, the sexually-empowered publicist Samantha Jones. The character has been written out of the script, hopefully in a realistic manner. In his interview with TV Line, Bloys said, “Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave. Friendships fade, and new friendships start....the friends that you have when you’re 30, you may not have when you’re 50.”

What will the series be about?

The series will reportedly follow Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda, and Che as they navigate life in their 50s. Full details about the plot are still unknown, but Parker revealed that COVID-19 will be included.

How many episodes the series be?

The reboot is expected to be a ten-episode limited series, with each episode running at 30 minutes.

Where can you watch the Sex and the City reboot?

The show will eventually premiere on HBO Max. In the meantime watch the teaser here and follow @andjustlikethat on Instagram for updates!