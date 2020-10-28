Dua Lipa's New Virtual Concert Will Be A Disco Extravaganza

Dua Lipa dropped her sophomore record Future Nostalgia in late March 2020, during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, which meant that any and all live performances were on hold until further notice. Now, her time has finally come. Lipa is finally taking the stage on November 27 — exactly eight months after Future Nostalgia's release — for a virtual concert. She's taking the "future" and "nostalgia" part of her disco-inspired album seriously and is dubbing the event "Studio 2054," a clear nod to the legendary New York City disco nightclub Studio 54.

The virtual concert will feature tracks from the record, as well as the remix album, Club Future Nostalgia, and promises to turn the warehouse location where it'll be filmed into a bonafide disco heaven. “Dua will move through custom built sets; surreal tv shows, roller discos, ecstatic raves, trashy rocker hang outs, voguing ballrooms and diva style dressing rooms," teases the press release.

Tickets for "Studio 2054" go on sale October 30, with ticket bundles offering options for exclusive pre-show behind the scenes footage as well as After Show Party access — though it's unclear what the "party" portion will look like.

The ongoing pandemic forced the singer to reschedule her tour dates two separate times this year; her initial change of dates from 2020 to January 2021 were recently pushed back to September 2021 after mounting safety concerns.